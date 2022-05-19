HFS ranks Cognizant as global provider for application modernization services

Cognizant has been recognized as the global no. one provider of application modernization services in a recent report by the business research consultancy firm HFS.

For its 2022 report, HFS assessed the Top 10 service providers and ranked Cognizant as overall no. one based on its excellence in strategy and vision, innovation, breadth and depth of capabilities, ability to execute and voice of the customer. Additionally, Cognizant is ranked no. one in the actionable digital transformation category, which HFS calls OneOffice.

“Cognizant has been strategically investing to deliver full-stack application modernization solutions backed by strong engineering principles,” says Joel Martin, Research Leader, Cloud and SaaS Strategies, HFS.

“Cognizant’s approach, based on data as a foundation, is aligned with the clients’ desired outcomes and strives to enhance operational effectiveness, improving experiences and agility to facilitate revenue growth. This view was echoed when we interviewed their clients directly,” added Martin.