Trellix sets up new data center in Mumbai

Trellix announced the opening of a new data center in Mumbai which will help customers in India meet their data residency and compliance requirements.

The launch of the new data center will provide access to a scalable cloud-native architecture. The telemetry used for threat detection and response in Trellix Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and threat analytics solutions can now be logged and stored in the new data center for customers who have a mandate to store their sensitive data within the country.

“Trellix remains committed to our customers in India and the new data center will help us to cater to the stringent compliance needs of our customers, especially in the banking, finance, and government sectors,” said Rahul Arora, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Trellix. “This will further enable us to deliver our living security XDR architecture addressing evolving security threats.”

He further added, “We already have a significant presence in India, with one of our largest research and development centers in Bangalore powering our global solutions and we will continue to invest in our presence.

The new data center will provide direct, high-performance access to Trellix’s EDR, EPP, and local management allowing direct and faster access to the Trellix platform while supporting the government’s Digital India Initiative. The initiative aims to improve online infrastructure and increase internet access among citizens, enabling the country to become more digitally advanced.

Trellix’s new data center will augment the ability to detect emerging threats faster. Our efficient threat intelligence makes it easier to prioritize what matters, resulting in streamlined security solutions that can now be managed and deployed entirely in India which helps our customers meet their data residency and compliance requirements.