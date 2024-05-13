HGS launches comprehensive suite of Cybersecurity solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of solutions in digital experience, business process management (BPM) and digital media services today announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge Cybersecurity solutions for the market. The suite comprises of seven essential Cybersecurity solution offerings designed to provide enterprises with state-of-the-art protection against evolving cyber threats.

A key feature of HGS CyberSecurity solutions is that they leverage advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) systems security, an important factor given that most businesses and Cybersecurity bad actors today have begun to use AI and ML extensively.

Commenting on the launch, Phani Dasari, Global Chief Information Security Officer and Business Head of CyberSecurity Services, HGS said, “At HGS, we recognize the growing threat landscape characterized by the rising frequency of cybersecurity incidents, highlighting the critical need for robust security measures to protect businesses’ digital assets. Our suite of cybersecurity solutions at HGS has been carefully crafted leveraging our extensive in-house expertise and cutting-edge technologies. These solutions are designed to empower enterprises in staying ahead of their adversaries and future-proofing their operations.”

HGS CyberSecurity solutions ensure an elevated standard of risk management, actively identifying and mitigating potential risks to ensure the seamless continuity of AI-led operations. Additionally, it guarantees optimized performance, cost-efficiency, and compliance assurance to uphold adherence to industry regulations and data protection standards. This commitment fosters client trust and confers a strategic advantage, enabling businesses to stay at the forefront of the AI landscape through the implementation of adaptive security strategies.

The newly-launched suite of HGS CyberSecurity solutions comprise the following offerings:

· Secure AI: A set of services crafted to fortify an enterprise’s AI-led ecosystem against evolving cyber threats, including AI preparedness assessment, AI red-teaming and AI security tech deployment.

· Security testing: The exhaustive services – including Pen Testing, Offensive security simulation, IOT & critical infrastructure security, and incident response testing – help proactively identify vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of security breaches, thus enhancing the overall preparedness of systems.

· Cloud security: The offerings – such as Cloud security posture management (CSPM), Cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), Cloud security monitoring and Cloud security advisory & governance – help mitigate and safeguard enterprise cloud infrastructure and applications, thus enabling a more resilient Cloud strategy.

· Digital forensics: Services such as Cybercrime investigations, Data breach analysis, Legal evidence gathering, Intellectual property theft investigations, Fraud investigations and Insider threat analysis enable enterprises to investigate security incidents, identify gaps, and uncover impending threats to strengthen their defenses and prevent future events.

· MSSP (Soc-as-a-service): The extension to the enterprise’s internal security team with – Managed detection & response (aiMDR) and Extended detection & response (aiXDR) competencies along with advanced analytics, AI and ML – can help improve threat detection and response capabilities.

· SecOps automation: Tailored and optimized services – including Security operations workflow optimization, Automation assessment and Automation Center of Excellence – empower an organisation’s security operations with future-ready automation that elevates efficiency.

· CISO & Staffing: The rapid, on-demand consultant services can bolster an organization’s risk management and business resilience, irrespective of industry and scale, with proactive and tailored security strategies.