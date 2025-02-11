Hitachi Payment Services invests in Spydra Technologies

Hitachi Payment Services announced a strategic minority investment in Spydra Technologies to develop and introduce innovative offerings in the rapidly evolving domains of Web 3.0, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Blockchain Technology.

Spydra’s extensive expertise in enterprise blockchain solutions aligns with Hitachi Payment Services’ commitment to drive innovation in digital payments through groundbreaking technologies. The investment in Spydra is part of the Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) Program, an initiative aimed at collaborating with fintech startups through partnerships and investments to meet the evolving needs of businesses, merchants and customers.

Through this partnership, Hitachi Payment Services aims to integrate blockchain-powered capabilities into its payment infrastructure, to develop innovative payment solutions, improve payment efficiency, enhance security and reduce fraud. Furthermore, it will work towards addressing the challenges associated with cross-border payments, leveraging the potential of CBDC implementation for optimising payments, while reducing costs and enabling instant settlements. CBDC also has the potential to drive financial inclusion by providing secure and accessible digital payment services to the underserved and unserved sections of society.

Commenting on the development, Anuj Khosla, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “At Hitachi Payment Services, we strive to introduce transformative technologies and solutions that enable superior payment experiences. Blockchain is the cornerstone of the next wave of financial innovation and our investment in Spydra reflects our commitment to advancing digital payment innovation. By leveraging Spydra’s blockchain and CBDC capabilities, we are well-positioned to develop secure and cutting-edge digital payment solutions that empower our customers to thrive in an evolving digital landscape. Through the HPX Program, we aim to collaborate with disruptors in the fintech and payments segment, driving the next phase of growth and innovation in digital payments.”

Manish Tewari, Co-Founder, Spydra Technologies, stated, “Our enterprise blockchain solutions are designed to offer scalability, security and efficiency across industries. By partnering with Hitachi Payment Services, we aim to bring innovative solutions that reshape the future of payments and commerce. As government and financial institutions in India move towards embracing blockchain-powered digital currencies and decentralised solutions, this collaboration is a significant step towards accelerating blockchain adoption in the payment sector.”

The Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program will identify and mentor fintech startups in domains such as ERP/Billing, Segmented Payment Solutions, Embedded Finance, Issuance, Payments Compliance, Banking as a Service, AI/Gen AI, Core Banking, Web 3.0/CBDC and more.

Spydra Technologies was co-founded by Manish Tewari and Ashwath Govindan, whose combined expertise in technology and business strategy has been pivotal in shaping Spydra’s innovative approach to blockchain solutions. With its low-code capabilities, the platform enables rapid deployment of secure and compliant blockchain solutions.