Gartner survey reveals only 14% of security leaders successfully balance data security and business objectives

Only 14% of security & risk management (SRM) leaders can effectively secure organisational data assets while also enabling the use of data to achieve business objectives, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc. While 35% of survey respondents secure data assets and 21% use data to achieve business goals, only one in seven can effectively do both.

The survey was conducted from June through August 2024 among 318 senior security leaders across organisations of different industries and sizes worldwide.

“With only 14% of SRM leaders able to secure their data while supporting business goals, many organisations can face increased vulnerability to cyber threats, regulatory penalties, and operational inefficiencies, ultimately risking their competitive edge and stakeholder trust,” said Nathan Parks , Sr Specialist, Research at Gartner.

Gartner recommends that SRM leaders take five actions to align business needs to data security and successfully achieve both data protection and business enablement goals.