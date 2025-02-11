75F raises additional $45M series B to increase energy savings and make building automation easier

75F announced a $45M Series B funding round, one of the largest in Minnesota history. This investment, led by Accurant International’s Net Zero Alliance, with participation from Carrier Global Corporation, Climate Investment, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Next47, and WIND Ventures, underscores the market’s growing confidence in light commercial building automation and 75F’s easy and cost-competitive approach to building energy efficiency.

The funding round brings together a coalition of tech investors and industry experts who recognise 75F’s potential to transform the commercial building sector. By offering hardware and software in an affordable solution, 75F is poised to expand energy-saving technologies beyond premium office spaces to a broader range of commercial properties.

“75F’s technology addresses a critical gap in the market,” said Bahman Hoveida, founder of Accurant International. “By making building automation accessible to properties of all sizes, we’re accelerating the path to grid-connected buildings and bringing widespread energy eﬃciency in the commercial sector.”

The investment in 75F from Carrier Ventures aligns with the prior launch of Carrier ClimaVision in early 2024 and Carrier’s long focus on smart, sustainable solutions that improve energy and carbon emission performance.

“Our partnership with 75F reflects our belief in their innovation and expertise,” said Mead Rusert, Vice President, Carrier Building Technologies. “Their work in next-generation technologies, including AI, aligns with our strategic vision. Together, we aim to enhance building automation, benefiting our customers and reinforcing our industry leadership.”

With over 1,800 installations across nine countries, 75F plans to leverage this funding to scale operations, targeting multi-site portfolios including offices and retail, school districts and municipalities, warehouses, and manufacturing. The company continues to invest heavily in its AI platform for commercial buildings, Saffron AI, which debuted in 2023.

“This investment validates our mission to make smart buildings easy,” said Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO of 75F. “We’re proving that sophisticated energy management can be both powerful and user-friendly, opening doors for businesses of all sizes to capture immediate comfort and energy savings.”