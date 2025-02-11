L&T Technology Services unveils RefineryNext offering in sustainability segment

L&T Technology Services Limited announced the launch of RefineryNext, with a vision to transform conventional refineries into sustainable, intelligent, and highly efficient operations. Refineries worldwide face challenges like fluctuating demand, strict environmental norms, and the need for greater efficiency. RefineryNext tackles these issues, transforming processes to create smarter, more adaptable refineries.

The comprehensive RefineryNext solution combines advanced technologies and engineering innovation to address the pressing challenges faced by the industry today. RefineryNext brings together advanced IT/OT integration, robust digital governance frameworks, and next-generation technologies such as AI-driven solutions, digital twins, and carbon capture capabilities.

Key features of RefineryNext include:

Digital Governance and enhanced cybersecurity to safeguard operations.

AI-powered tools for predictive maintenance, intelligent asset management, and demand forecasting.

Integration of sustainability-focused practices like energy optimisation and net-zero carbon compliance.

Deployment of smart workforce systems with augmented training and remote operations.

Leveraging Smart World through Refinery Secure for advanced connectivity, data-driven insights, and robust operational resilience.

Refineries that adopt RefineryNext can achieve a marked reduction in safety incidents, minimised equipment downtime, and a significant increase in productivity. Furthermore, they can substantially lower maintenance costs, ensuring superior operational efficiency and profitability.

“RefineryNext represents our commitment to engineering excellence and innovation in the Sustainability segment, as we address the challenges faced by today’s refineries as a value adding partner,” said Subrat Tripathy, Chief Segment Officer (Sustainability, Process) at L&T Technology Services. “By combining cutting edge new technologies with our expertise in plant engineering and digital built over decades, we are going to strengthen our engagements in the Oil & Gas sector for a future that prioritises safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

With decades of expertise in plant engineering, LTTS stands as the trusted end-to-end partner for refineries, delivering innovative solutions tailored to the industry’s unique challenges. From optimising processes to enhancing sustainability and operational efficiency, LTTS drives the next generation of refinery operations, redefining what’s possible in refining and fueling long-term growth.