AHEAD expands India presence with Bengaluru AI hub

AHEAD has announced the opening of its Bengaluru office, expanding its India delivery network as the company scales capabilities around AI, cloud, cybersecurity, platform engineering, and enterprise transformation services.

The Bengaluru launch marks AHEAD’s third India location after Gurugram and Hyderabad, reinforcing India’s growing role as a strategic engineering and global delivery hub for enterprise digital transformation programmes. The company’s India operations now form a core component of its global delivery model, supporting consulting, engineering, and managed services for large enterprise customers worldwide.

From a technology perspective, the expansion reflects a broader industry shift where global IT and consulting firms are increasingly building AI-native engineering centres in India to support enterprise modernisation initiatives spanning cloud infrastructure, automation, data platforms, cybersecurity, and intelligent workflows.

AHEAD stated that Bengaluru was selected due to its deep concentration of engineering talent across AI, cloud, digital product engineering, and platform development—capabilities that are becoming central to next-generation enterprise operating models.

The company’s India Centre of Excellence currently supports global clients across areas including AI infrastructure, data analytics, enterprise automation, ServiceNow-led workflows, cybersecurity, networking, and digital platform engineering. The Bengaluru office is expected to further strengthen capabilities in platform engineering and AI-led delivery environments.

A key focus area highlighted by the company is the growing demand for AI-driven enterprise workflow platforms, where organisations are modernising legacy infrastructure while embedding automation, intelligence, and scalable digital experiences into core business operations.

According to Sumed Marwaha, Bengaluru’s engineering ecosystem provides access to highly specialised talent capable of addressing increasingly complex global transformation challenges, particularly across AI and cloud-native architectures.

Keith Odom noted that the India teams are integrated directly into global enterprise engagements, managing end-to-end workstreams across platform engineering, AI-led delivery, and digital workflow modernisation.

The expansion also reflects a larger trend across the global IT services ecosystem, where India is evolving beyond traditional outsourcing towards becoming a hub for high-value digital engineering, AI product development, platform architecture, and enterprise innovation delivery.

As enterprises increasingly prioritise AI adoption and cloud-native transformation, demand is rising for engineering talent capable of building integrated platforms that combine infrastructure, applications, automation, security, and intelligent workflows into unified enterprise environments.

Overall, AHEAD’s Bengaluru expansion underscores how India’s technology ecosystem is becoming increasingly central to the development of AI-enabled enterprise platforms and globally distributed digital transformation operations, particularly as organisations accelerate investments in automation, intelligent infrastructure, and scalable engineering capabilities.