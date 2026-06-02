Will engineering innovation define the future of GCCs 

By Arun Kalyanaraman, VP – Engineering, Target in India

Global Capability Centers are undergoing a fundamental shift – from a focus on cost arbitrage to a focus on value creation. Their relevance is moving from siloed efficiency to end-to-end ownership and measurable impact. They need to be catalysts for strategic growth and drive innovation that is not just incremental, but scalable, repeatable and globally impactful.

For engineering teams, this evolution towards innovation does not happen by chance – it calls for deliberate intent. It requires clarity in how teams are aligned, how they are empowered, and how organizations invest in technology and continuous learning. Progress is rarely accidental; it is the outcome of structural choices.

Over the past decade, we have had a front-row seat to the evolution of engineering teams from supporting platforms to building and scaling them globally. Along the way, we have learnt that scale alone does not guarantee innovation. What is important is how engineering organizations are structured, empowered, and aligned that ultimately determines whether scale translates into meaningful impact.

Purpose, Outcomes and Ownership

Innovation must begin with clarity of purpose. When GCC teams understand why they are building something, their work transitions from shipping features to solving meaningful problems. Engineers then are no longer just executing tasks; they are improving experiences, removing friction, and enabling the business to operate more effectively.

But purpose alone is not enough; it must translate into outcomes. Teams perform best when they are accountable for measurable results rather than isolated deliverables. This alignment changes how teams operate. It gives engineers the confidence to make decisions independently, refine solutions, and challenge assumptions when needed.

Engineering innovation thrives when teams have end-to-end accountability for the platforms and products they build, from architecture to deployment to performance. Ownership fundamentally changes how teams think. Instead of executing a roadmap, they begin shaping it. Innovation then becomes a natural outcome of ownership.

Engineers also need autonomy and the freedom to make technical decisions, experiment with new ideas, and challenge existing ways of working. At the same time, autonomy must be paired with accountability. When teams own both the strategy and the outcomes of their work, decision-making improves significantly.

Technical Foundations That Enable Scale

Scaling innovation across geographies requires strong technical foundations. Enterprise-grade tooling, modern infrastructure, and shared platforms allow teams to build solutions and scale them globally. Without these foundations, organizations often face fragmented systems and unnecessary duplication of effort. Technology, at its best, should make it easier for people to do their best work. It should accelerate experimentation, simplify decision-making, and create space for creativity.

Increasingly, advanced engineering platforms and generative AI capabilities are helping teams prototype solutions faster and reduce development cycles. However, tools alone do not drive innovation. Their real value lies in enabling teams to move faster and solve more complex problems.

Learning and Collaboration Core to Innovation

Innovation at scale thrives in environments where learning is continuous and collaboration is intentional. The most effective organisations embed learning into the flow work itself. By emphasizing real-world problem solving, supported by mentorship, innovation forums, hackathons and experimentation platforms, they create space for engineering to explore new ideas and technologies.

Importantly, not all innovation needs to be disruptive. Incremental improvements, whether through infrastructure optimization, adoption of new tools, or refinement of existing platforms, can drive meaningful impact at scale.

The power of cross-functional teams

Enabling structures that fosters cross-functional collaboration is equally critical. When technology teams work alongside analytics, supply chain, merchandising, and marketing, they gain a deeper understanding of how the business operates. This proximity allows teams to design end to end solutions, rather than optimizing individual systems.. The most effective solutions emerge at the intersection of these perspectives, where problem solving is faster and solutions are more practical.

Global Capability Centers have a unique opportunity to move beyond execution and shape how enterprises innovate and grow. The differentiator will not be scale alone, but how effectively that scale is translated into ownership, speed, and impact. Engineering innovation at scale is not accidental. It t is the result of deliberate choices in structure, culture, and capability. Organizations that get this right will not just support the business; they will define its future.