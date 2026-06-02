Fino Payments Bank announces strategic partnership with Ezee.ai to build lending eco-system for seamless SFB transition

Fino Payments Bank has partnered with Ezee.ai to build a digital lending ecosystem as it prepares for its transition into a Small Finance Bank (SFB), marking a key step in the bank’s expansion beyond payments and financial inclusion services.

As part of the partnership, Ezee.ai will deploy its artificial intelligence-enabled Loan Origination System (LOS), Business Rules Engine (BRE), and Collections Management Platform to support Fino’s future lending operations. The technology stack is expected to automate credit workflows, enhance underwriting efficiency, and streamline collections processes.

The move comes as Fino advances its SFB roadmap, where lending is expected to become a critical growth driver. By integrating AI-driven decision-making and automation into its lending infrastructure, the bank aims to create a scalable and asset-light banking model while improving customer experience.

Ketan Merchant, Interim CEO of Fino Payments Bank, said the partnership aligns with the bank’s vision of building a technology-led Small Finance Bank focused on innovation and customer-centricity. He noted that AI-powered automation and intelligent decision-making would play an important role in strengthening the bank’s lending capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth.

Rajendra Awasthi, CEO of Ezee.ai, said the collaboration would help accelerate Fino’s digital lending ambitions through the company’s no-code AI platform, enabling greater operational agility and scalability.

The partnership underscores Fino’s broader strategy of leveraging digital technologies to build a future-ready banking franchise and expand access to credit, particularly in underserved and semi-urban markets. As competition intensifies in the Small Finance Bank segment, lenders are increasingly investing in AI-led platforms to improve loan processing, risk assessment, and customer engagement while keeping operating costs under control.

With the latest collaboration, Fino is seeking to establish the technology foundation necessary to support its lending business as it moves closer to its proposed Small Finance Bank transition.