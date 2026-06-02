Commvault urges organisations to adopt a four-step approach to resilience in the age of frontier AI

Commvault recommends four steps organisations should take to stay resilient in the age of Frontier AI where advanced AI models are accelerating vulnerability discovery, compressing exploitation timelines, and elevating the need for resilience.

Frontier AI is reshaping the threat landscape in two ways. First, advanced models are generating a deluge of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) – Palo Alto Networks research shows AI cybersecurity models identified more than seven times the typical number of vulnerabilities found within a single month during testing.[1] Second, attacks are becoming autonomous: once a vulnerability is disclosed, AI-assisted exploitation can now emerge within minutes, not weeks. The remediation window for organisations is collapsing – no vendor is immune. Resilience is no longer a recovery plan, it’s an operating requirement.

“Frontier models change the economics of vulnerability discovery. AI models will reveal exploitable vulnerabilities at such a fast pace, remediation programs must evolve,” said Nick Patience, VP and AI Practice Lead, Futurum Group. “While a rigorous patching strategy remains critical, the key now is also making sure readiness, resilience, and clean recoveries are top priorities.”

Four critical steps for resiliency in the frontier AI era

To help enterprises prepare for the Frontier AI era, Commvault recommends that organisations embrace a preparedness framework that includes four key steps:

Evaluate recovery risks: IT and security teams should assess whether their current recovery posture can withstand fast-moving vulnerability discovery and exploitation cycles. This means looking beyond whether backups exist and asking harder questions: Can critical systems be restored cleanly? Are recovery environments isolated from compromised production systems? Are recovery plans mapped to key dependencies? Make isolated recovery and air gapping the baseline: Organisations should assume that some vulnerabilities, software flaws, or third-party exposures may outpace normal remediation cycles. Maintain immutable, isolated copies of critical data and workloads, separated from production identity, network, and management planes. These copies help provide a clean fallback when patching or when remediation cannot keep pace. Organisations should also pressure-test RTOs and RPOs against realistic attack scenarios – not just failure modes. If your recovery time objective was set before autonomous exploitation was possible, it was set for a different world. Prioritise systems the business cannot operate without: Identify the systems required to function as a minimum viable company, including identity platforms, billing systems, operational databases, and cloud services, and define the order in which they must be recovered. As AI becomes embedded into business operations, organisations should also assess newer dependencies such as data pipelines, model repositories, vector databases, and agentic workflows. Automate resilience and test continuously: Recovery plans cannot remain static documents in the Frontier AI era. Organisations should automate threat scanning, clean recovery point identification, dependency-aware restoration, and recovery orchestration, while regularly testing plans in isolated cleanroom environments before incidents occur.

“Organisations that embrace this four-step process will be better suited to take advantage of rapidly evolving AI models while also mitigating the risks,” said Patience.

“Resilience continues to be a high priority for us,” said Jayson Morgan, SVP Infrastructure, BOK Financial Corporation. “What matters isn’t simply whether backups exist, but whether we can recover cleanly, validate integrity, and resume operations fast when it matters most.”

Embracing Resilience Operations (ResOps) for a resilient future

ResOps is the operating model that makes this framework actionable. It operationalises resilience through continuous testing, measurable recovery readiness, clean recovery validation, and protection of both production and recovery environments. It’s foundational for business continuity during cyberattacks, outages, and AI-driven disruptions.

“AI models will continue to evolve that accelerate remediation timelines and require a new approach to readiness,” said Bill O’Connell, Chief Security Officer, Commvault. “ResOps gives organisations a way to continuously validate readiness, advance clean recoveries, restore systems with confidence, and build resilience into the way they operate.”