Uber Invests in ONDC, deepens commitment with India’s DPI

Uber announced a strategic investment in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) deepening its commitment to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its vision of building mobility and logistics solutions at population scale through open, interoperable networks.

The investment marks one of the earliest strategic investments by a global technology company in ONDC and underscores Uber’s growing confidence in India’s pioneering approach to digital infrastructure. The investment builds on Uber’s earlier integration with ONDC and signals a deeper alignment to unlock new avenues for how mobility and logistics are discovered, accessed, and delivered. As part of this investment, Uber will work closely with ONDC to expand access to multimodal transportation, including public transit integrations, while also strengthening its logistics capabilities to better serve businesses and independent earners on the network.

As India rapidly builds population-scale digital networks, Uber’s investment in ONDC reflects a long-term commitment to supporting open, inclusive platforms that empower consumers, drivers, and businesses alike.

Commenting on the investment, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “India has been at the forefront of building Digital Public Infrastructure that is inclusive, interoperable, and transformative at scale. Our ongoing partnership with ONDC and now this investment puts us at the heart of that innovation journey. By investing in this network, we’re helping more people move, more businesses grow, and more earners thrive harnessing the power of the ONDC network.”

Adil Zainulbhai, Independent Director, ONDC, said, “ONDC is a key pillar of India’s efforts to democratise digital commerce and create a level playing field for businesses of all sizes. Uber’s investment is a strong endorsement of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and its potential to drive innovation, efficiency, and inclusive growth.”

Metro ticketing on Uber is live across 5 cities. More than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the Uber app via ONDC network across India, underlining the growing popularity of integrated public transit solutions. Built through ONDC’s interoperable network, these integrations are part of Uber’s broader effort to bring public transport and last-mile mobility together in one seamless experience

As India continues to build one of the world’s most ambitious digital infrastructure ecosystems, Uber’s investment in ONDC reflects its long-term bet on open networks as the foundation for the next generation of mobility and logistics services – ones that work for consumers, earners, and businesses across every corner of the country.