Hitachi Vantara expands hybrid cloud storage platform with object storage, all-QLC Flash and advancing cloud integration

Hitachi Vantara announced the launch of new solutions available through its Virtual Storage Platform One data platform. Designed to redefine storage and data management, for AI and analytics workloads, the new suite includes an all-new quad-level cell (QLC) flash storage array with public cloud replication and an object storage appliance. Together, these solutions deliver simplicity, security, and sustainable scalability to help organisations optimise data management, ensuring they stay agile in an increasingly data-centric world.

As enterprises face mounting challenges in managing the costs and complexities of rapidly expanding hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the exponential growth of data continues to reshape the technological landscape. Many organisations are overwhelmed with finding ways to scale their data infrastructure and modernise applications, all while managing carbon footprints and IT budgets. A recent survey found the larger the volumes of data a company works with, the more compute power it needs, and the higher the associated costs, and in data analytics processes, for example, more than two-thirds of the organisations surveyed experienced “bill shock” at least quarterly or more frequently.

The addition of an all-QLC flash storage array is significant as this technology is easily scalable and reduces the cost per gigabyte compared to other flash types, making it a more economical choice for large-scale data storage needs without sacrificing performance. Hitachi Vantara engineering has focused on uptime and reliability, offering dual port QLC media to deliver data access if a hardware failure occurs. QLC flash storage offers higher density and lower power consumption compared to traditional storage solutions. This efficiency means that organisations can reduce their energy use, leading to lower carbon footprints. Additionally, the new object storage appliance is designed to easily scale to accommodate vast amounts of unstructured data that is prevalent in fuelling numerous AI use cases, and each object is stored with rich metadata, which allows for easier categorisation, searchability, and data lifecycle management, helping organisations quickly find and retrieve the data they need.

“Enterprises today are navigating an incredibly complex data landscape, with hybrid and multi-cloud environments and the growing influence of GenAI transforming how they operate,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. “Our latest Virtual Storage Platform One solutions are designed to address these challenges head-on, providing customers with the advanced tools they need to harness their data, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. By simplifying infrastructure and enhancing scalability, we are empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

The new suite delivers powerful solutions tailored to meet evolving needs. These latest offerings include:

Virtual Storage Platform One Block – The all-QLC flash storage array with public cloud replication provides a new storage solution to harness QLC flash technology and deliver high-density, cost-effective storage ideal for large-capacity needs. With integrated public cloud replication, users can seamlessly backup and replicate data to the cloud for enhanced disaster recovery and data availability.

Virtual Storage Platform One Object – The object storage appliance is engineered for scalability and provides a robust solution for managing massive volumes of unstructured data, driven by AI workloads. It combines durability and reliability, with multi-node configurations that ensure data availability and integrity, making it ideal for industries like media, healthcare, and finance. As a result, customers can optimise costs and significantly reduce rack space, power consumption, and CO2 emissions.

The new offerings complement Virtual Storage Platform One SDS Cloud, which is designed to protect critical data with zero impact on performance. This scalable, asynchronous solution also enables seamless replication from on-premises to the cloud (AWS), using snapshots to deliver real-time data for application development and testing in non-production environments. With support for multiple availability zones, bolsters operational resilience while simplifying database expansion, ensuring continuous protection and uninterrupted performance.

The all-QLC flash storage array addition to the platform affirms Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to energy-efficient technology, as recognised by ENERGY STAR, which ranked Virtual Storage Platform One in the top three best storage solutions for performance in energy efficiency. The comprehensive suite of integrated solutions provides an end-to-end data management experience, which seamlessly integrates storage and cloud, to create a unified and adaptable environment.

“The addition of all-QLC flash and object storage appliance provides a compelling solution for organisations looking to manage large-scale data environments efficiently,” said, Scott Sinclair, practice director for cloud, infrastructure and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Hitachi Vantara continues to address the pressing needs of modern IT infrastructure, which helps businesses stay competitive in an era defined by data-driven innovation.”