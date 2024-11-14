Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  IceWarp’s enterprise email and collaboration solutions power 70,000+ mailboxes for one of India’s leading NBFC

IceWarp’s enterprise email and collaboration solutions power 70,000+ mailboxes for one of India’s leading NBFC

News
By Express Computer
0 7

IceWarp has become the preferred communication platform for India’s top Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), supporting over thousands of mailboxes across the sector. With its robust, secure, and user-friendly platform, IceWarp has gained traction among financial institutions that require streamlined communication tools, high security, and efficient collaboration features.

The adoption of IceWarp’s solutions by NBFCs highlights its commitment to providing advanced technology that aligns with the regulatory and operational needs of the financial industry. IceWarp’s comprehensive suite offers email, real-time collaboration, and integrated productivity tools on a single, unified platform, enabling NBFCs to improve their team workflows while ensuring data privacy and compliance.

“NBFCs operate in a highly competitive and regulated environment, where efficient communication and data security are essential,” said Moin Saimoula, National Head Sales, IceWarp India. “We are proud that IceWarp has become the solution of choice for these institutions, enabling them to manage their vast user base seamlessly and securely. This achievement underscores our commitment to offering tailored solutions that meet the specific requirements of India’s financial sector.”

IceWarp’s expertise can be acknowledged by the fact that they aided one of India’s largest NBFCs as well as the largest retail NBFC, in adhering to the regulatory frameworks established by RBI and SEBI guidelines. Through its comprehensive solutions, IceWarp helps these organisations ensure compliance with stringent data management and communication standards, enabling secure, efficient, and reliable operations in a heavily regulated environment.

IceWarp’s innovative features, including encrypted email, shared team workspaces, and collaborative editing tools, have proven instrumental in helping NBFCs enhance their operational efficiency and maintain secure communication channels. With growing demand, IceWarp continues to expand its presence in the financial industry, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in enterprise communication.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image