Hitachi Vantara launches virtual storage platform one block high end storage to power the next era of AI and mission-critical workloads

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced the launch of Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) Block High End, a next-generation, all-flash NVMe block storage solution designed to address the demands of most mission-critical business and growing AI workloads. Completing its VSP One data platform strategy, VSP One Block High End delivers performance, scalability, cybersecurity and data resilience, empowering organizations to confidently drive data from insight to impact. With seamless workload consolidation across open systems and mainframe, VSP One simplifies data management operations while delivering enterprise-grade security and sustainability.

Enterprises today face mounting pressure to modernize their digital core as they navigate the complexities of AI-driven transformation, massive data growth, and real-time analytics. Legacy infrastructure is increasingly unable to keep pace with the performance, resilience, and efficiency required to support business-critical and AI workloads. According to a recent report, over 70% of respondents reported that their current IT infrastructure was inadequately prepared to handle future ML and AI workload demands. As the challenge of managing data has been exacerbated by AI growth, a separate report found more than half (57%) of IT leaders surveyed storing data across on-premises, and private, hybrid, sovereign and public clouds.

From reducing latency in high-performance databases to ensuring uninterrupted access to patient records in healthcare, organizations need data infrastructure that they can trust to run their business. With the ability to scale intelligently, recover rapidly, and deliver insights instantly, VSP One Block High End is built to address these challenges by enabling faster transaction processing, enhanced user experiences, and accelerated data science outcomes, while maintaining security, compliance and operational continuity. As industries enter the era of powering the AI factory, it provides the unified data foundation to help organizations drive enhanced productivity and innovation.

“What we’re seeing across industries is a tipping point where data infrastructure must evolve or risk holding back innovation,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. “VSP One Block High End goes beyond performance upgrade; it’s a strategic enabler for enterprises to rethink how they capture, manage, protect, and scale data in the AI era.”

VSP One is designed to address the growing complexity of data-driven operations. Built on three foundational pillars, VSP One enables:

Secure Resilience : Built-in FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certified protection, with eight nines of availability, while Hitachi’s Cyber Resilience Guarantee helps achieve near-zero data loss and rapid recovery.

: Built-in FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certified protection, with eight nines of availability, while Hitachi’s Cyber Resilience Guarantee helps achieve near-zero data loss and rapid recovery. Simple Performance and Management : All-flash NVMe architecture, supporting 50 million IOPS with hardware compression acceleration and support for up to 346TB per RU. VSP 360 provides unified data management operations with centralized fleet management, guided automation workflows, and mobile-enabled observability.

: All-flash NVMe architecture, supporting 50 million IOPS with hardware compression acceleration and support for up to 346TB per RU. VSP 360 provides unified data management operations with centralized fleet management, guided automation workflows, and mobile-enabled observability. Sustainable Scalability: Future-proof data infrastructure that features a 4:1 Data Reduction Guarantee and automatically switches CPUs into eco mode during low activity periods, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint.

“As our organization accelerates its AI initiatives, the pressure on our existing infrastructure has never been greater,” said Mauro Guzelotto, vice president of cloud services, North America, T-Systems. “The launch of VSP One High End is timely. It’s clear Hitachi Vantara understands that enterprises need more than incremental improvements. We need platforms that can handle exponential data growth, deliver real-time insights, and ensure resilience at scale. This is the kind of innovation that helps us stay competitive and future ready.”

Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity and Data Resiliency

VSP One Block High End is purpose-built to help enterprises modernize their digital core with a high-performance data platform that simplifies operations and strengthens resilience. VSP One delivers immutable snapshots, automated recovery and anomaly detection powered by CyberSense. With a 100% data availability guarantee and a cyber resilience guarantee that enables clean data recovery in seconds for companies victimized by a ransomware attack, this solution supports continuous operations for mission-critical workloads. VSP One has previously achieved alignment with the U.S. government’s Secure Software Development Framework, which was validated by a third-party and confirmed by CISA, meeting stringent requirements to help protect critical data from security threats.

The solution also delivers enhanced speed and adaptive data reduction that maintains performance even with uncompressible data. The platform supports consolidation of Open Systems (Block, File, Object) and mainframe workloads, scaling up to 12 controllers and 288 x 60TB SSDs, with advanced connectivity including 100G NVMe over transmission control protocol (TCP) and 64G FC.

“As partners, we’re excited about the potential this platform brings to our customers who are preparing for the next wave of AI-driven transformation,” said Bo Reggelsen, director, Enterprise and Datacenter, Codeex A/S. “The architecture, resilience, and scalability of VSP One Block High End position us to deliver future-ready solutions that meet the evolving demands of AI data-intensive workloads.”

Enhanced Data Governance and Compliance with VSP 360

Unified data management is streamlined through VSP 360, offering integrated fleet-wide management, simple installation, guided workflows, and mobile access. AIOps-powered analytics and observability enable faster decision-making and simplified administrative operations. VSP One is also a cloud-enabled storage platform, supported by leading public clouds including Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.

“As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI and real-time analytics, infrastructure must evolve to support these high-performance, data-intensive environments,” said Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president and general manager, Worldwide Infrastructure Research, IDC. “Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One High End is a strategic response to this shift. Its unified architecture and guaranteed performance are designed to help organizations modernize their digital core while maintaining operational continuity, a critical capability in today’s fast-moving landscape.”