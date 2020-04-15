Home Delivery & Contactless Payment For Groceries, Essentials From Nearby Stores Enabled By PhonePe

Read Article

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, today announced the launch of new features on the “Stores” section of its app to enable home delivery of groceries and essentials and contactless payments for its users. Users of PhonePe just need to go to the Stores section on the app and click on the “currently operational” and “home delivery” filters to find the nearest operational stores. The payment for the purchases can also be done using the ‘pay now’ feature from within the app itself from the safety of home.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Lohcheb, VP Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “We have a unique offering called “Stores” on our platform where over 10 million of our merchant partners are listed. During the lockdown, customers want to know which shops are actually open and home delivering. We have solved for this by introducing two filters in the Stores section “currently operational” and “home delivery”. We keep this information updated as the situation is changing dynamically. We have also introduced the “Pay Now” feature on the Stores page which enables customers to make the payment remotely from within the PhonePe app without the need for scanning any QR. We believe this will be a win-win for both our merchants and customers.”

PhonePe believes these features also solve the problem from the merchant’s side as they not only open shops as per the extant Govt. regulations but also per stocking levels. The merchants want to inform their customers that they are open and home delivering. Since the launch of these features, PhonePe has seen a three-fold increase in activity on the ‘Stores’ page and a 50% rise in daily traffic on its platform.

Additionally, PhonePe has also restructured its homepage and user interface to bring essential use cases like recharges, bill payments, money transfers right on top so that customers get one-click access to them anytime. It has also launched a dedicated COVID-19 information centre on its app wherein all details including the tracker on positive cases, prevention tips, symptoms, list of testing centres are made available to the users. The information provided is taken from authentic sources such as the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

