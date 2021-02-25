Honeywell launches Impact brand of digital solutions for MSMEs

Read Article

Honeywell announced the launch of Impact by Honeywell, a brand that has been especially created to cater to the growing mid-segment in India.

As part of the launch, the company introduced several products that have been locally developed to solve the unique challenges faced by mid-segment customers in terms of productivity, cost control, revenue leakage, quality, and compliance.

Dr. Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India, said, “Impact by Honeywell brings the weight of Honeywell’s technology capabilities to offer world-class, affordable, easy-to-install and easy-to-use products and digital solutions that are geared to solve the problems of mid-segment customers.”

Middle-income households in India are set to almost double by 2030, offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with an opportunity to meet their burgeoning demands. Furthermore, the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is expected to give a boost to the SME sector

“In the business-to-business context, this segment represents a large customer base spread within and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities, and a significant opportunity for Honeywell in the end markets that it serves,” Akshay added.

According to him, Honeywell sees tremendous potential for adoption of automation, digitalization, and smart products and solutions by SME or mid-segment customers.

The company has put in place a new team with an entrepreneurial, startup culture at a new office in Pune. In a relatively short span of time, Impact by Honeywell has expanded its customer base and product portfolio.

Impact by Honeywell’s portfolio includes a range of affordable, simple and connected solutions that go into buildings and focus on energy management, fire safety, security and surveillance, and workforce management.

Speaking about one such product, the Universal AC Controller, Jasmeet Bhatia, who heads the buildings technologies line of business for Impact by Honeywell, said, “This simple yet powerful device saves up to 30% of AC energy bills by reducing wastage and unwanted usage of air conditioners. This battery-operated device works with most AC models, old or new and is a must have product for commercial and residential buildings.”

Impact by Honeywell also has products and solutions that cater to healthcare, e-commerce, and supply chain verticals. These include warehouse automation, digital safety and productivity solutions, and asset health monitoring – the last among these was developed in response to COVID-19, but has wider applications for the pharma industry. The BluTag 360TM is a digital tracking and shipment condition monitoring solution for vaccines and drugs.

Speaking about one of his marquee offerings in his portfolio, Chaitanya Paspuleti, who leads the safety and productivity solutions portfolio for Impact by Honeywell, said, “We recently introduced a warehouse management system for ecommerce businesses in India. With a setup time of less than five weeks, the Software as a Service solution enables e-commerce companies to increase product diversity, price products competitively, and manage fluctuating demand.”

Impact by Honeywell has a dedicated engineering team that works closely with its mid-segment customers to understand their pain points and develop solutions that are unique to this segment.

Today, India is one of the largest economies, and ground zero for innovation and production. The emerging mid-segment, rise in purchasing power and consumption, and demand for localized products and solutions will continue to be critical drivers for Honeywell. Eventually, India will become the staging ground for Honeywell to take these products and solutions to other emerging geographies around the world.

