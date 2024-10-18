Honeywell launches new generation of AI capable devices to propel workforce productivity and customer experience into the future

Honeywell announced the introduction of three new handheld computers designed to optimize workflows and empower workers in demanding settings like the warehouse and retail floor. The mobile computers – CT37, CK67 and CK62 – can run novel artificial intelligence (AI) applications to help streamline processes and allow employees to work smarter and gain on-the-job knowledge faster.

The development of intelligent, next-generation mobile devices that can support the innovations and efficiencies brought about by AI supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio with three compelling megatrends, including automation. It also supports Honeywell’s recently announced plans to develop an AI-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent for Honeywell mobile devices, starting with the CT47.

“Honeywell’s mobile computers power the industries that keep our world running, serving as force multipliers to make the global supply chain, healthcare and air travel more productive,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “Our devices are equipped to harness the capabilities AI can bring to help employees work smarter, company assets work harder and processes run more efficiently, resulting in more meaningful data insights.”

Honeywell’s New Mobile Computers: CT37, CK67 and CK62

With 5G and Wi-Fi 6E technology and Android™ 14-18 compatibility, Honeywell’s best-in-class handheld CT37, CK67 and CK62 computers enable fast and reliable data access and seamless communications to help workers accomplish tasks with speed and accuracy.

· The CT37 is an all-purpose productivity tool that combines the durability, lifecycle and high-powered scanning and security capabilities that are needed in retail and healthcare environments with the consumer phone-like user experience today’s workforce expects. With the latest computing technology, the CT37 is designed to streamline tasks— such as mobile point of sale, price checks, patient identification and secure text communication—to ultimately help improve the customer and patient experience.

· The CK67 helps keep workflows running efficiently, maximizing uptime in challenging warehouse and distribution center (DC) environments. The mobile computer is ergonomically designed to make operation easy for workers while also withstanding up to eight-foot drops and enabling workers to scan products anywhere from three inches to 80 feet away.

· The CK62 is also optimal for warehouse and DC use with a lightweight design and an updated keypad that allows for single-handed data entry and enterprise-grade software, providing asset visibility and optimisation.

Honeywell’s development of a multi-modal intelligent agent

Honeywell’s Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent, an AI-powered solution designed to be a digital resource for the modern labor force, will help enable today’s stretched retail and warehousing workers to quickly tap into answers, resulting in potential time savings and greater accuracy. The agent —powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.—will be available to users through a software development kit that can integrate with an organization’s existing applications and systems.

With the Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent, workers will be able to enter data into the solution and then receive practical answers to queries like, “Where can I find this particular item in the store?” Depending on the question, users will receive responses in the form of an image, video, spoken response, text answer, or a combination of several modalities. The interactive solution is expected to be available in early 2025.