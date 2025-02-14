HONEYWELL Unveils innovative AI assistant for industrial operators in honeywell forge production intelligence

Honeywell announced the latest release of Honeywell Forge Production Intelligence, which seamlessly integrates performance monitoring with a new generative AI assistant to help operators and production managers automate tasks and troubleshoot problems.

By leveraging advanced generative AI models, the platform’s new Intelligent Assistant is designed to enhance user experience by allowing engineers, plant managers, and business leaders to access key insights through simple, natural language prompts. The tool will also enable industrials to visualise, trend, and troubleshoot production issues from Key Performance Indicator (KPI) deviation contributors and asset relationships.

“As the industry continues to wrestle with the loss of expertise through higher rates of attrition and the challenges of onboarding new talent, it is good to see the incorporation of generative AI copilots, like Honeywell’s Intelligent Assistant, that help to make it easier and faster for users of varying experience to get critical insights about the status of their production operations,” said ARC Advisory Group’s Director of Research, Mark Sen Gupta. “Such scalable and replicable solutions are invaluable for companies grappling in a fast-changing business environment.”

The cloud-native platform merges performance monitoring with advanced analytics, enabling rapid root-cause analysis of production issues. With the addition of the Intelligent Assistant, users can now summarise deviations and overall insights quicker and more effectively. The capability not only enhances AI insights with greater explainability and usability but also supports closed-loop collaboration workflows with case management integration.

“Honeywell Forge Production Intelligence represents a significant step forward in making data-driven insights accessible to engineers and industrial business leaders globally,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. “We understand the challenges faced by our customers and believe that by leveraging generative AI, we can help assets work harder, people work smarter, and systems more efficient.”

Honeywell Forge Production Intelligence is part of Honeywell’s recently announced suite of AI-enabled solutions for industrials which also includes Experion Operations Assistant and Field Process Knowledge System.