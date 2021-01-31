Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Hope that Budget will provide opportunities for innovative MSME IT sector to participate in infrastructure projects: Mangesh Wadaje, CEO, Highbar Technocrat

Hope that Budget will provide opportunities for innovative MSME IT sector to participate in infrastructure projects: Mangesh Wadaje, CEO, Highbar Technocrat

News
By Express Computer
Mangesh Wadaje_CEO & Director at Highbar Technocrat Limited
0 21
Read Article

By Mangesh Wadaje, CEO & Director, Highbar Technocrat

As India is spearheading its march onto becoming a dominant economy, India has a long-standing need to develop world-class infrastructure. Fast-tracking infrastructure projects will give much-needed impetus for job creation and economic growth in the post-Covid world.

We expect forthcoming budget to thrust on the infrastructure development measures and to facilitate the spur on technologies enabling fast tracking of ongoing and planned infrastructure projects. We are hopeful that this year’s budget will provide further opportunities for innovative MSME IT sector to participate in infrastructure projects


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Data Summit

Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
Register Now!
close-image