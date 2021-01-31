Hope that Budget will provide opportunities for innovative MSME IT sector to participate in infrastructure projects: Mangesh Wadaje, CEO, Highbar Technocrat

By Mangesh Wadaje, CEO & Director, Highbar Technocrat

As India is spearheading its march onto becoming a dominant economy, India has a long-standing need to develop world-class infrastructure. Fast-tracking infrastructure projects will give much-needed impetus for job creation and economic growth in the post-Covid world.

We expect forthcoming budget to thrust on the infrastructure development measures and to facilitate the spur on technologies enabling fast tracking of ongoing and planned infrastructure projects. We are hopeful that this year’s budget will provide further opportunities for innovative MSME IT sector to participate in infrastructure projects

