Horizon Healthcare Services Selects Cognizant to Support its Government Healthcare Programs for 1.2 Million Members

Cognizant has been selected by Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon), New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, to support its government healthcare programs. As part of a 7-year renewal agreement, Cognizant will manage Horizon’s claims processing, encounters submissions to the state, provider configuration, and enrollment services for its 1.2 million Medicaid and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) members.

Cognizant will leverage its TriZetto healthcare products suite to provide end-to-end support for Horizon, including hosting the insurer’s operations on its Facets platform. By utilizing advanced automation solutions, Cognizant will help Horizon expedite the claims payment process and ensure accuracy in support of excellent member-provider experiences.

“Working together since 2016, Cognizant has streamlined Horizon’s operations and improved the quality of services for Horizon’s growing membership,” said Sanjay Subramanian, Cognizant Head of Healthcare Payer Services. “During the pandemic, Cognizant was able to quickly scale its services to accommodate Horizon’s member enrollment growing from 850k to 1.2m members. We are proud to continue our work with Horizon and support their government healthcare programs with reliable, efficient, and accurate healthcare technology.”

“Our collaboration with Cognizant has helped keep Horizon compliant with government requirements and establish us as a market leader in New Jersey for Medicaid, D-SNP, and other programs,” said Mark L. Barnard, EVP, Government Programs and Operations at Horizon. “More than half of New Jerseyans covered by Medicaid choose Horizon. Our plan participant numbers have skyrocketed in recent years, and Cognizant’s rich expertise in New Jersey state Medicaid requirements and its highly scalable TriZetto Facets platform have helped us provide quality engagement for our membership.”

Cognizant’s TriZetto healthcare products are a portfolio of software solutions that help organizations enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, and improve the member and patient experience. TriZetto’s Enterprise portfolio includes 347K+ healthcare providers, 8K+ health insurance payers, and 2.6B annual transactions on its Facets and QNXT platforms.

