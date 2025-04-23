Housing.com elevates buyer-seller interaction with ‘Housing Chat’, boosting engagement 40X

Housing.com has reinforced its commitment to enhancing consumer experience and simplifying the home buying journey with its advanced interactive technology solution named ‘HOUSING CHAT’. Standing out as the only platform in the Indian PropTech space to enable direct buyer-seller conversations via chat, Housing.com has transformed consumer engagement in real estate. This seamless integration of chat-functionality has seen an exponential rise in adoption – from 20,000 users and 25,000 engagement sessions to over 400,000 users and more than 1 million engagement sessions per month within just a year.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, consumers seek quick, seamless, and disturbance-free engagement for every service they avail. Currently, a meaningful percentage of Housing.com users actively interact through ‘Housing Chat’ for quick engagement, making it a key touchpoint in their home-buying, selling, or renting process with conversations in real-time, fostering transparency and trust.

Mr. Simon Hope, Chief Product Officer (CPO), at Housing.com commented “Buying or renting a home is a deeply personal journey. At Housing.com we understand that every user visiting our platform is unique and therefore, personalisation is at the heart of our experience. Our personalised chat is a key part of delivering on that promise.”

Mr. Abhishekh Makkar, Chief Technology Officer, at Housing.com, emphasised the significance of these technological advancements, stating, “Our primary objective has always been to enhance the consumer journey, making property buying, selling, and renting seamless. By integrating chat capabilities, we have created an intuitive and responsive platform that caters to modern homebuyers’ expectations.”

Building on the success of the chat feature and the growing momentum of GenAI in the consumer space, Housing.com is continuously enhancing its platform to stay ahead of evolving user expectations.

With plans to enhance multilingual capabilities and further personalise user interactions, Housing.com remains committed to revolutionising digital real estate solutions, ensuring a more transparent and user-friendly experience for home buyers, sellers, and renters across India.