How Dell CIO team is driving the digital transformation

Recently the Dell Technologies annual CIO leadership meet was concluded here in India, which also brought along the office of the CIO team. Interacting with the media, the CIO team shed light on several endeavours which are doing rounds internally as well as externally for the customers.

Dell Digital is driving Dell’s digital transformation with the resources, tools, and technology that power Dell’s customer-first platforms, operational excellence, and team member experiences. “We are delivering these innovative and transformational digital systems with security and compliance for our customers and team members, and we do it in the Dell Digital Way – a direct, simplified approach to quickly design, develop, iterate and deliver new products. Digital transformation is not simply a technical job for IT to do, rather IT must rise to lead the organization through digital transformation across people, processes, and technology – and that is what Dell Digital did extremely well in 2018 and will continue to do today and in the future,” said, Garry Wiseman, Senior Vice President, Digital Commerce Experiences, Dell Technologies.

Dell is sharpening its focus on technologies like AI suite comprising machine learning and deep learning, IoT, robotics, human-machine partnerships—all in an effort to stay relevant in the digital world.

“This year, we have transformed virtually every corner of our own IT function by staying focused, executing, and delivering business value and higher quality at a higher velocity. We are managing our digital portfolio and leveraging agile tools and processes to enable more efficient data driven decision making and governance,” said Jennifer Felch, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate & Supply Chain, Strategy & Business Operations, Dell Technologies

“In 2018, we continued to invest in the modern tools and technology that deliver One Dell, One Experience across our global workforce. This means having a unified experience across the technology and resources for team members to be their best and do their best work every day, anytime, from anywhere. In doing so, we redesigned and relaunched our intranet site Inside Dell Technologies as a modern digital experience with unified navigation and improved search to be a valuable resource to our 100,000+ team members,” said Hemal Shah, SVP, Dell Digital & Regional CIO, Asia – Pacific, Dell Technologies.

Dell has also deepened its commitment to contemporary IT support – in person and online – and developed new modern digital means for communicating technology deployments and enhancements. “Another area we continue to make significant improvements in is our Day One employee experience. This year, nearly all new hires had the technology, pre-set credentials, and access to intranet, email, videoconferencing tools, calendars, and file sharing to collaborate with other team members on their first day of work,” said Greg Bowen, Dell Digital Office of the CIO – Senior Vice President, Digital Acceleration and CTO.

