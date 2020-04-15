How Does Technology Help Tackle Mental Health Issues?

Read Article

nowandme is a platform for those people seeking comfort and solace. A website where people can come and talk about their problems, feelings, mental health issues and literally anything that is weighing heavy on their heart or mind.

What bearing does the pandemic have on mental health? The founders spill the beans…

How do you think is the sector going to upsurge in the near future?

The current coronavirus scenario is making everyone feel overwhelmed, upset, angry and lonely. People are more anxious than ever. During such times, we have to slow down and deal with what is troubling us.

Mental health is still a topic that is always brushed under the carpet.

Today in 2020, far too many people still feel as if they have to pretend they have something else wrong with them when they are struggling with depression.

People pretend they are OK, family and friends turn a blind eye, nothing happens until it is often too late.

Mental Health issues affect more than a third of the world’s population. We are concerned to see the suicide rates of our own country. The stress levels of people are rising exponentially and the lack of real human interactions adds to the ever-increasing feelings of loneliness.

Change is possible. And it needs to start somewhere. Continuous awareness programs are extremely necessary. Understanding that failure is an option, and in fact, is something that everyone goes through can be comforting to know during trying times.

Hearing our favourite Bollywood superstars talk about their struggles helps spread awareness. However, hearing our own peers talk about their struggles helps us know that we are not alone. The many myths on mental health can only be busted if we keep the conversation going.

Infact, keeping the current pandemic situation and crisis in mind, we recently made a video on its implications on mental health and why Now&Me is necessary for combating the same:

What is the exclusiveness of your startup, that’s unique from other gigantic players in the market?

It is rare to find someone capable of empathising with our pain. Which is why we have created Now&Me-to build a community that just gets it. nowandme.com is for all those people who are seeking comfort and solace in the world. A platform that is safe, real, raw, authentic; allowing you to open up about your insecurities, failures and mental health issues. All this coupled with the option of anonymity.

nowandme.com is a shoulder for you to lean on, a place where you can share your thoughts, knowing you will be listened to and not judged.

nowandme.com is a community for people like you and me. People who may have had similar experiences, who can reassure you that it’s going to be okay, and if not now then eventually. They might advise you on what you should do to let go of what is bothering you.

You can talk about anything under the sun here.

The platform has people from all across the globe, coming from all walks of life and have some really interesting responses to offer. Sometimes, someone miles away can make you feel better.

We also have tons of informative articles written by experts on the platform. We regularly post relatable content such as – What do the experts say about mental health and coronavirus?​and Tips to battle Quarantine, depression, ​etc.

So there’s a lot for YOU to do. Hence, the name “Now and Me,” encouraging you to be in the moment, be mindful and take care of yourself.

What makes us unique is the heart and soul that has gone behind carefully crafting a digital solution, a comfort zone that no one’s trying to push you out of with the strong belief, “No problem is too big or too small.”

What is the latest mode of technology that you are catering to?

We are a web-based product available on: https://nowandme.com/

How important do you think is it for people to rely on technology? Are there any major follies per se?

The idea to start nowandme.com was to give everyone a chance to begin again.

To leave the insecurities of Instagram, the monotony of Facebook, the noise at Twitter… and other social media outlets that have contributed to the stress we feel in our digital lives.

As wonderful a tool as social media might be to connect, inspire, learn and grow, it has not come without its fair share of struggles. With the trolling, the hate, the pressure to conform and to perform, it only seems to have added to our long list of tensions.

Being able to talk to someone who cares, listens and understands shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for a few. We all need a support system to help us get through difficult times. Because life can be full of challenges, and there may be times when we feel like giving up. But love, kindness and empathy trump what life might throw our way.

All we need to do is come to terms with our feelings, and allow ourselves to heal. We deserve it. We all do. Each and every one of us.

Use nowandme.com. Use it to help yourself. Use it to help someone else.

We tend to believe that social media is to blame for the loneliness or negativity in people’s lives but it all depends on how, where and what content we consume on the web.

But, there is an abundance of knowledge, positive news and content available on every platform, it just depends on what you consciously choose to consume.

What are your immediate and longterm milestones like?

We are working towards tackling the situation of extreme loneliness, exponentially rising stress levels and mental health issues in today’s world.

Now&Me aims to be the #1 mental wellbeing platform in the near future.

Our vision is to encourage more and more people to understand the importance of opening up and sharing their struggles.

We plan to keep the forum free of cost and also provide the users with access to the right kind of resources and awareness.

“We believe change is possible and needs to start somewhere” -Bani and Drishti, Founders, Now&Me

Lastly, any word of advice for the wannapreneurs?

There has been a lot of mindset change and a lot of personal growth in this entire process. Few takeaways are:

In the age of the internet, you can learn anything and everything you want, for free, on the world wide web.

Once you want something to happen, and that you work consistently towards it, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals.

You shouldn’t take inspiration from anywhere and everywhere. Say you’re building a mediation app but taking inspiration from an e-commerce platform. Firstly, point out your niche and then find people or companies who have worked in similar spaces – be clear from whom you want to learn and get inspired.

Whatever you’re building, it is imperative that you talk to your customers, clients or users. Even if you’re just writing a blog, talk to the people who are consistent readers. Ask them what they like, what they don’t like and get constructive criticism from them.

People will tell you to balance work and social life, but honestly – don’t feel bad for not being able to give time to your friends or for not going out enough. You will not lose out for focusing on yourself.

While you’re still in college, utilise college resources. You’ve got free access to a lot of things – be it venue, brand name, volunteers. Make the best use of it.

Implement – Don’t just keep ideating – EXECUTE and get going. Start working and don’t look back.

