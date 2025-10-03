How GCCs are embedding cyber resilience into digital transformation

By Apoorba Patranabish

The current trend that you observe everywhere is about being secure by design to inculcate the habit of ensuring resilience, with the digital landscape becoming vulnerable and targeted. This has pushed all the digital transformation that the enterprises are initiating to stop and check “What could break” and hence employ external third-party professionals to flag and shout out the risks, which helps in incorporating the recovery strategy and building resilience within.

We can probably put it in simple terms as “Buckle up before you floor it” – You can name it as Buckling Seat-Belt for any of the digital transformation. All GCCs are seen employing this as one of the steps needed prerequisite, especially on the pre-assessment and requirements.

Based on statistics from NASSCOM – published in Feb-2025, “India is projected to grow from $64.6 billion in 2024 to $110 billion by 2030.

Key trends include:

AI adoption, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation, with leading MNCs like Microsoft, Cisco, and JPMorgan expanding operations in India. Government policies, such as SEZ incentives and state-level support, further accelerate this growth, making India the global hub for high-value business operations.

From Back Office to Guardians of Resilience

We now see that most of the GCCs are not a mere back-office anymore and are rapidly evolving into more capable areas in R&D and brain centers that offer core cybersecurity capabilities, elevating their presence due to resilience, driving financial values

Today, probably every GCC is introspecting and is asking this question – “What if it breaks? What if this blows up? which allows them to plan the digital transformation until every system is secured via a tested backup and every KPI/Metrics dashboard has “TTR” time to recover switch.

The above approach helps the GCC to be compliant across necessary industry segments and ensures that they deliver and comply with all regulatory requirements irrespective of geography. This strengthens the enterprises to reduce the risks and ability to deliver resilience across all cybersecurity requirements, irrespective of industry vertical and wide threat landscapes.

As stated above, GCC’s evolution into a strategic hub strengthens to position as a “Digital Powerhouse” globally.

Role of Government and the right Policy as a driver for GCCs



The first step in this area is the ensure that Indian laws that dictate cyber and data protection is aligned with international standards, which naturally makes it easier for global companies to stay compliant. The above step will lead GCCs to secure Government support and be compliant.

With the Government’s current initiatives at the Central and State levels offering tax incentives and other benefits, including

Government – Industry – Academy (Universities) to develop programs to enable and be focused on creating key talents in the area of Zero Trust Security, AI Governance, and Cryptography is boosting the GCC industry by bridging the gap in the talent pool. Also, it can look at creating a National Standard and certification for cyber resilience, which can be a roadmap to give businesses in India and across the globe a clear benchmark to follow.

The Future

The role of GCCs may clearly not be restricted to “supporting entities” but, become powerful “Global Hubs” for cyber resilience. They will be at the forefront in mapping/shaping the defense across entire digital ecosystems.

With the aforesaid capabilities, GCCs will forge ahead and go beyond protection to ensure that they not only safeguard the ecosystem, but also lead the next generation wave into securing the transformation and innovation worldwide.

Conclusion: Powering India’s cyber-resilient future through GCC’s

The approach of GCC’s transitioning away from being operational to reactive and now to a proactive approach in defending is leading the enterprises to transform and build robust, compliant systems that are ready-enabled with recovery capabilities. This rapid evolution of GCC’s focus to ensure embedding security across every phase of digital transformation is elevating its position as a “Global Hub.”

With adequate support from the Government and adequate policies, incentives, and partnerships between the Industry, Academy, and Government, the current wave can catapult the growth of GCCs and position the nation not just as an enabler for digital transformation but as a “Leader Globally” in “Digital Ecosystems” that are resilient and secure.