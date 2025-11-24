How Godrej Agrovet is securing agri-business transformation with AI and cloud

From precision farming to predictive analytics, agriculture today is as much about bytes as it is about crops. For Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) — a diversified conglomerate within the Godrej Group — digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of its vast business portfolio.

“We are a conglomerate within a conglomerate,” says Ashima Seth, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Godrej Agrovet Limited.

“Our operations span food, feed, and chemicals — from Godrej Foods and Creamline Dairy to animal feed, aqua feed, crop protection, palm oil, and life sciences. Each of these sectors is undergoing its own digital evolution.”

At the core of this transformation lies a clear philosophy: digital resilience — a balance between agility, security, and privacy across every business function.

Security by Design

Operating across diverse verticals requires a technology landscape as varied as the business itself — from IoT-enabled manufacturing plants to AI-driven satellite imagery for crop monitoring. To manage this complexity securely, GAVL follows a “security by design” approach.

“From the moment we conceptualise a digital solution — right through its architecture, testing, and deployment — security is built into every step,” says Seth. “We ensure vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and strict governance before any solution goes live. Even after deployment, audits and certifications are part of the lifecycle.”

Tackling Emerging Threats in an IoT- and AI-Driven Ecosystem

Technology enables business efficiency, but it also introduces new vulnerabilities — particularly in sectors where physical and digital assets intersect.

Seth points out that IoT devices can create weak endpoints if not carefully managed.

“We mitigate these risks with network segmentation, manageable switches, device whitelisting, and strong data governance. We also use Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools to monitor and secure data in transit and at rest.”

Given that many of GAVL’s operations are in remote or rural areas with limited connectivity, the company adopts offline-first applications with edge-level encryption to ensure business continuity and data protection, even in challenging environments.

From Reactive to Predictive Security

The rise of AI and machine learning has enabled GAVL to transition from reactive to predictive cybersecurity.

“Artificial intelligence allows us to forecast attack vectors using predictive risk scoring,” says Seth. “We use endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools, unified threat consoles, and cloud-based threat intelligence to monitor and neutralise risks in real time.”

This proactive approach ensures that potential threats — including ransomware and malware — are detected early and contained swiftly.

Zero Trust in a Hybrid Cloud World

As hybrid and multi-cloud strategies become standard, GAVL’s cybersecurity model rests firmly on Zero Trust principles — “Never trust, always verify.”

“Every user, every device, every time — that’s the foundation of our security,” says Seth.

“We have implemented SSO, multi-factor authentication, and extended Zero Trust controls to OT environments and edge devices. We are also ISO 27001 certified, with robust ISMS policies ensuring security across every layer of communication.”

Governance and Risk Alignment

Digital transformation at scale demands tight alignment between innovation, IT governance, and enterprise risk management.

At GAVL, a dedicated Risk Management Committee defines the controls that guide governance across systems. A strong Project Management Office (PMO) ensures that all projects adhere to defined protocols.

“Our security team works closely with the delivery team,” explains Seth. “At the end of every sprint, before production movement, vulnerability assessments and approvals are mandatory. This ensures that agility never comes at the cost of assurance.”

Fostering a Culture of Awareness

For Ashima Seth, security is everyone’s responsibility.

“Cyber awareness is not limited to the IT team. Every employee is accountable for data protection,” she emphasises.

The company conducts phishing simulations and mandatory training sessions for employees who fail simulations. Leadership involvement reinforces the importance of vigilance.

Her guiding principle:

“Technology secures systems, but culture secures organisations.”

Looking Ahead: The Next Frontiers

The future of digital transformation at Godrej Agrovet lies at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and security.

AI-driven solutions already support crop protection, weather prediction, and supply chain optimisation. Emerging technologies such as blockchain for traceability and digital twins for manufacturing promise to bring even greater transparency and control.

“IT and OT segmentation, network management, and trusted data pipelines will continue to be critical,” notes Seth. “Cyber resilience will only be effective when every business function — not just IT — is part of the security framework.”

Beyond the Boardroom

When asked how she unwinds after long days securing both “crops and code,” Seth smiles.

“I’m deeply into sport, especially cricket. Sport and business are quite alike — both are about teamwork, resilience, and learning from challenges. The recent World Cup win reminded me how collective effort and belief can turn challenges into triumphs.”

And when asked to describe the “farmer of the future” in three words, she responds thoughtfully:

“Empowered, adaptive, and connected.”

At Godrej Agrovet, digital transformation isn’t just about adopting technology — it’s about building a resilient core that connects the field to the cloud, securing the food chain, and empowering every stakeholder with trust, transparency, and technology.