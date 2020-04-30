How Has COVID-19 Affected Hiring In The Industry? 

Read Article

With the recent situations, it seems that COVID-19 has hit us hard like a long tidal wave and experts have been working relentlessly for offer solutions. However, that is easier said than done, at least quite far fetched and time-consuming, While the pandemic has been affecting almost all industries, the hiring industry too is going through a down surge.

Several publications have reported and experts voiced their opinion that the IT industry is probably not going to hire any more this year. Dinesh Kumaran, VP, HR, Aspire Systems says, “The rapidly evolving situation has hugely impacted the service sector with policy and process changes to overcome this impact. The hiring process is no different. Right from looking for candidates locally, to using virtual hiring techniques and remote onboarding – there is a sea change in the entire process.

Joining dates are being amended for some candidates to accommodate the demands of the crisis as well as candidates who are stuck in their hometowns. Communication between the recruiter and the candidate has increased. There is a common understanding of the situation at hand. Companies that thrive on a culture of trust and inclusion will emerge unscathed from this challenge.”

This is not that hard to understand and doesn’t come off a surprise as most experts have anticipated this kind of a scenario. However, technology has come to be a savior in this regard, as companies have resorted to remote working and have been using remote communication tools to ensure smooth functioning and efficient working.

Tools like Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams have been playing a dominant role in this regard. Also, there has been a surge in traffic of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. When asked if technology uses the magic band, Deepak concludes by saying, “Companies are resorting to remote-communication tools for hiring to satisfy social distancing norms and ensure the well-being of its employees. Technology is playing a huge role in keeping us all connected. Video-conferencing tools such as Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams ensure there is an almost in-person impact. Marypriya Manikandan, Head of Talent Acquisition, India says that with the offer process becoming digital, and all joining formalities going online, the remote onboarding process has worked out successfully.”

