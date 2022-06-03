How is cloud hosting better than other traditional hosting techniques?

By Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CTO, Microhost Cloud

In today’s world, where data is the most valued resource, there are numerous practical problems in the context of data storage and safety. Over time, traditional servers and data centers were unable to meet the blooming hosting needs of the customers, which resulted in the emergence of the computing nostrum of modern times- Cloud Computing.

Cloud hosting is the gateway to scalable and secure web space used for data storage and management. As the name suggests, the cloud is a virtual space that assists with hosting data and information on the internet where everyone can access it. Unlike traditional hosting, cloud-based hosting data is not stored on a single server. Instead, it is a system of interconnected servers, bringing better organisation and more flexibility to the platter. But what else makes cloud computing so different from traditional hosting techniques? To understand, let us look at why data storage is futuristically shifting towards cloud computing.

The emergence of cloud hosting over traditional hosting

The evolution of cloud hosting began in the 1950s, owing to the onset of mainframe computing, where multiple users used a single central computer through dumb terminals. With the emergence of virtualization in the 70s, running multiple virtual computers with a single physical resource became possible. Plus, the introduction of Virtualized Private Network (VPN) welcomed the concept of shared access that paved the way for various forms of cloud computing like Grid Computing, Utility Computing and Software as a service. The arrival of Salesforce.com in 1999 and Amazon Web Services in 2002 further declared the era of cloud ahead of us.

Why cloud hosting is the future?

We now know that cloud computing is a futuristic architectural development in computing services that is here to stay. Let us delve deeper to understand how cloud hosting triumphs over traditional hosting to provide us with efficient management of data in the virtual space.

● Enhanced server uptime– The rise in server uptime increases the performance of your website by miles, and the absence of any single point of failure guarantees protection against system failure. If one of the servers cannot perform, the workload shifts to another, which ensures zero downtime for your website.

● Secure network– Unlike traditional hosting, the cloud allows you to save your data, share resources, and secure it at various levels. You can also ensure data safety via cloud hosting through customer identity management, data isolation and segregation, backup recoveries & firewalls and secure & encrypted solutions.

● Scalability of resources– The addition or reduction of resources in cloud hosting is simple. You can immediately set up and allocate resources on your server. Reduction or enhancement of resources like RAM, storage and bandwidth can be chosen from the band of resources maintained by multiple servers. Additionally, you have total control over the server (unlike traditional hosting), making the cloud a multi-purpose and flexible tool for managing your business needs.

● Cost effective– Cloud hosting is more value for money and cost-effective than traditional hosting systems. In traditional hosting, you pay a fixed amount for services, no matter whether or not you utilize them. But while using the cloud, you do not have to make a capital investment and invest in the infrastructure itself. In simple terms, you only have to pay for the resources and services that you utilize.

● Global accessibility- Applications or information on the cloud can be accessed (irrespective of any fixed physical location) as servers are accessible globally from any corner of the world from a PC or mobile. You can access applications at the tip of your fingers using an internet connection through the cloud. Moreover, the cloud allows you to collaborate in groups and work in teams to create and share tasks.

● Latest technology– Latest and upcoming technologies are easier to leverage using the cloud. Through it, you can customize your software applications and integrate them as per the latest software versions.

You can discover an array of benefits while using the cloud to match your business needs. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the cloud is the most promising among many hosting solutions and is here to stay.