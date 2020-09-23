How is technology disrupting the e-commerce supply chain?

ClickPost, India’s largest logistics intelligence platform, has released a report detailing the changes that have occurred at the e-commerce businesses’ end to maintain supply chain in the post-Covid-19 era. The result is based on the 8Mn+ shipment data available with ClickPost and its e-commerce clients and delivery partners including Ekart and Increff.
Warehousing:
70% of sales come from Tier3 & 4- Consumers from these cities are spending more time online on social media, video platforms and e-commerce as internet penetration has increased in the country to 700-800mn users.
Ensuring unit economics is challenging
There are 3 main factors that impact unit economic sales:
*Categories
*Customer Acquisition Cost
*Logistics
Lacking touch and feel is definitely a disadvantage but some of the advantages of online retail are:
*Targeting the right customer at the right time.
*Capture appropriate signals along the customer purchase journey.
*Online they can display the complete warehouse, which is not possible in a store where offerings will be limited.
Important points to ensure good user experience:
*It is very essential to have the right content; product details, its usability and correct imagery.
*Using available customer data in the right way is very important.
*Options for live chat, and video chats to address customer query.
*Augmented reality and magic mirrors are enhancements that require deep technological advancements but can be a possibility in the near future.
*Augmented reality, putting proper size charts, giving right recommendations etc can help reduce the rate of returns.
*Prediction of the estimated date of delivery is important, especially during Covid-19
*Providing better delivery time to customers, keeping customers informed is essential.
*Keeping a track of possible disruptions is important.
*All information should be captured and then an ETA should be provided to the customer.
