Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  How is technology disrupting the e-commerce supply chain?

How is technology disrupting the e-commerce supply chain?

NewsLatest Issue
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

ClickPost, India’s largest logistics intelligence platform, has released a report detailing the changes that have occurred at the e-commerce businesses’ end to maintain supply chain in the post-Covid-19 era. The result is based on the 8Mn+ shipment data available with ClickPost and its e-commerce clients and delivery partners including Ekart and Increff.

Warehousing:

70% of sales come from Tier3 & 4- Consumers from these cities are spending more time online on social media, video platforms and e-commerce as internet penetration has increased in the country to 700-800mn users.

Ensuring unit economics is challenging

There are 3 main factors that impact unit economic sales:

*Categories
*Customer Acquisition Cost
*Logistics

Lacking touch and feel is definitely a disadvantage but some of the advantages of online retail are:

*Targeting the right customer at the right time.

*Capture appropriate signals along the customer purchase journey.

*Online they can display the complete warehouse, which is not possible in a store where offerings will be limited.

Important points to ensure good user experience:

*It is very essential to have the right content; product details, its usability and correct imagery.

*Using available customer data in the right way is very important.

*Options for live chat, and video chats to address customer query.

*Augmented reality and magic mirrors are enhancements that require deep technological advancements but can be a possibility in the near future.

*Augmented reality, putting proper size charts, giving right recommendations etc can help reduce the rate of returns.

*Prediction of the estimated date of delivery is important, especially during Covid-19

*Providing better delivery time to customers, keeping customers informed is essential.

*Keeping a track of possible disruptions is important.

*All information should be captured and then an ETA should be provided to the customer.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Is SASE just an Industry Analyst's digression? Attend our Free Webinar to learn how SASE security model can help your organization
Register Now
close-image