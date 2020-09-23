How is technology disrupting the e-commerce supply chain?

ClickPost, India’s largest logistics intelligence platform, has released a report detailing the changes that have occurred at the e-commerce businesses’ end to maintain supply chain in the post-Covid-19 era. The result is based on the 8Mn+ shipment data available with ClickPost and its e-commerce clients and delivery partners including Ekart and Increff.

Warehousing:

70% of sales come from Tier3 & 4- Consumers from these cities are spending more time online on social media, video platforms and e-commerce as internet penetration has increased in the country to 700-800mn users.

Ensuring unit economics is challenging

There are 3 main factors that impact unit economic sales:

*Categories

*Customer Acquisition Cost

*Logistics

Lacking touch and feel is definitely a disadvantage but some of the advantages of online retail are:

*Targeting the right customer at the right time.

*Capture appropriate signals along the customer purchase journey.

*Online they can display the complete warehouse, which is not possible in a store where offerings will be limited.

Important points to ensure good user experience:

*It is very essential to have the right content; product details, its usability and correct imagery.

*Using available customer data in the right way is very important.

*Options for live chat, and video chats to address customer query.

*Augmented reality and magic mirrors are enhancements that require deep technological advancements but can be a possibility in the near future.

*Augmented reality, putting proper size charts, giving right recommendations etc can help reduce the rate of returns.

*Prediction of the estimated date of delivery is important, especially during Covid-19

*Providing better delivery time to customers, keeping customers informed is essential.

*Keeping a track of possible disruptions is important.

*All information should be captured and then an ETA should be provided to the customer.

