How Often Do You Need To Sanitise? Does Technology Come To Aid?

Basic hygiene was always a priority in India, however, the pandemic has not only stressed and emphasised on the need for more hygienic conditions, but also has redefined many traditional concepts, and is urging people to rethink their practices. Some practices that have come into fruition like conference rooms accommodating a lesser number of people, and parents of children below 5 and those people above 65 would be allowed to work from home, bring some hope.

Going forward, social distancing might be the new norm, and various such approaches have to be inculcated. While pondering over the importance of disinfecting and sanitisation, Express Computer reached out to industry experts to gauge the necessity of the situation, and how can technology help fight the cause.

Raju Bommani, Head of Engineering, Housejoy, says “COVID-19 has emerged as the deadliest and most widespread pandemic in the contemporary world. In such a scenario, our best chance is to keep our living spaces well-sanitized and observe the lockdown/social distancing rules strictly.

We must use disinfectants to clean our home and office spaces, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers and soap etc. Sanitization workers have been working day and night in thousands of locations all over India to disinfect our cities and towns. Yet, many of them fall prey to the virus themselves in the line of duty.”

For sure social distancing is the need of the hour and one needs to be very careful at his end, and be sure that he is acting responsibly. Bommani continues, “Hence, there is a great need to integrate technology and equipment which aids in effective sanitization of the surfaces without risking human exposure to the virus. From simple tools like spray bottles/cans to advanced Japanese machines, fire tenders turned into disinfectant sprayers, we are seeing an enhanced usage of technology in the war against Covid-19.”

Tech integration not only keeps the humans safe, but also works as a force multiplier by effectively cleansing more areas at a faster speed. In many areas across the country, surveillance drones have been modified to spray disinfectants on surfaces which are beyond the reach of an on-ground sanitation worker. Similarly, fumigation machines are being used to kill not only the microbes, but their carriers like pests and harmful insects as well. We are already carrying out this activity in the state of Karnataka and it can be a good option for other areas as well. Overall, technology and innovation have a great role to play in beating the novel Coronavirus. “

Needless to say that technology is one of the greatest boons that mankind is witnessing, just that it must be used efficiently and judiciously. Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe says. “Since it is a highly contagious disease, one of the most effective strategies to tackle it is to observe heightened levels of personal hygiene and sanitation of our premises.

We should frequently wash our hands thoroughly with soap and water (20 seconds duration) or use a good alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Further, we need to keep our living environment germ free by regularly sanitizing them with disinfectants. Extra attention should be given to hotspots such as vehicles, door handles, tabletops, kitchen counters, railings, switches, and buttons, etc, which are bound to carry the virus.”

That being said, he concluded with technology being the mascot.

“Technology is playing an important role in carrying out mass-sanitization activities and governments across the world are innovating to reach maximum people. Some examples include the use of drones to limit human contact and the use of spray machines. Technology integrated with awareness is the need of the hour, “ concludes Bagaria.

