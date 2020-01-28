How Safe Is Cloud Today?

At a time when there have been strict regulations for the passing of the Data Protection Bill, it has come to the forefront that a single organisation in India was attacked around 1,565 times per week on an average in the last 6 months. This was as compared to 474 attacks per organisation globally, says a new report.

As per researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm, Check Point Research, around 93 percent of malicious files in India were being delivered through the web, as compared to 35 percent of malicious files globally. However, among these, the most common vulnerability exploit type in India is that of information disclosure, that affects around 17 percent of firms, as per the Check Points ‘2020 Cyber Security Report’.

What About The Cryptominers?

Experts have said that 2019 has presented a ‘complex threat landscape, in which nation states, cybercrime organisations, and private contractors had accelerated the cyber arms race, elevating each other’s capabilities at an alarming pace, and this is also supposed to continue in 2020.’

In this regard, it’s pertinent to note that cryptominers dominate the malware landscape. Though, cryptomining had declined during 2019, which was linked to cryptocurrencies’ fall in value and also closing of the CoinHive operation in March, around 38 percent of companies globally were being impacted by crypto miners in 2019. The number went up by one percent.

Immense Cloud Attacks in 2019

Experts said that detecting and automatically blocking the attack at an early stage can help prevent damage. According to the Check Point 2020 Security Report, a roadmap has been provided with what organisations need to look out for, and also how they can win the war against cyber attacks, through key best practices.

Reports also suggest that around 28 percent of organisations across the globe, was being hit by the botnet activity. There has been an increase of over 50 percent, as compared to 2018.

One of the most common bot malware used was Emotet. This was majorly due to its versatility in enabling malware and spam distribution services.

Higher Attacks in 2019

On the one hand, where the number of impacted organisations is relatively low, it has been seen that the severity of the attack is much higher. This is in comparison to 2019’s damaging attacks against US city administrators.

At present, more than 90 percent of enterprises use cloud services, and yet 67 percent of security teams have complained about the lack of visibility, into their Cloud infrastructure, security, and compliance. Cloud attacks and breaches have continued to grow in 2019.

The major reason behind the same is the misconfiguration of cloud resources, however, there has been an increasing number of attacks that are aimed directly at cloud service providers.

