How traffic video analytics and automatic number plate recognition cameras enhance urban mobility

On India’s overcrowded roads, where millions of people commute every day, specific rules and regulations are required to contribute to overall road safety and traffic management. Police officers could only monitor certain locations at a time, resulting in gaps in enforcement coverage and low deterrence against traffic infractions, particularly on lengthy sections of highway or lonely roads.

In 2022, Delhi recorded the greatest number of e-challans issued, nearly 59.40 lakh, and revenue collected through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) was staggering at Rs 22.15 crore.

As a part of Delhi Police Surveillance project, Vehant Technologies has recently upgraded AI-Powered surveillance cameras in 50 police stations around Delhi City, which includes its Design, Supply, Installation, Commissioning, and Maintenance. The software automatically encrypts and uploads violation data to a centralized server at the Police Headquarters.

The implementation mainly focuses on Automatic Number Plate Recognition, featuring driver image detection as well. Vehant has installed 1120 licenses throughout the city comprising 535 systems for Automatic Number Plate Recognition, 535 for Video Analytics, and 50 for Central Management systems.To support these systems, approximately 1070 cameras have been deployed, ensuring comprehensive surveillance coverage and enhanced monitoring capabilities.

These installations are distributed among 50 police stations, including Dabri, Bindapur, Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Najafgarh, Dwarka Sec-23, Shalimar Bagh, S.B Dairy, S.P Badli, Bhalswa Dairy, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, and Prem Nagar station, based on crime mapping data.

The system may operate 24X7 and will allow traffic officers to keep track of violators and generate e-challans with photo and video proof, which is subsequently transmitted to the violator’s cell phone via SMS.

The government implements these smart solutions to improve road safety and security using advanced surveillance cameras. The advanced cameras help in traffic enforcement by capturing instances of traffic offenses such as speeding, running red lights, and incorrect parking. These violations increase the probability of accidents and disturb traffic flow, endangering drivers, pedestrians, and other road users.

Service providers of these advanced traffic management solutions

A Noida-based company, Vehant Technologies received the order to install these surveillance software across all stations, having previously partnered with multiple state governments to implement Intelligent Traffic Control Systems. They have already covered nearly 60% of the country’s lanes and roads, including Ranchi Smart City, Raipur Smart City, and GMDA, Hyderabad smart city, Prayagraj, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana & many more that allows for the generation of e-challans as well as photo and video proof, which is subsequently transmitted to the violator’s cell phone via SMS.

The system may operate 24X7. The technology will allow traffic officers to keep track of violators and generate e-challans. It will also assist police in detecting and registering cases against people for not wearing helmets, speeding, triple-riding, stop line violations, speaking on the phone while driving, and other violations.

