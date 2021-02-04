HPE and ITDA, Uttarakhand launch CoE to skill students in IoT-based healthcare

Read Article

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) – a society registered by Government of Uttarakhand, to set up an Internet of Things (IoT) Center of Excellence (CoE) in Dehradun. The CoE is designed to provide a platform to train underprivileged students with technical backgrounds to develop computer applications in the field of healthcare to improve access of healthcare programs to the people.

“Today, technologies such as IoT are enabling us to increase the efficiency, quality and sustainability of various services in different areas including healthcare,” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “We are happy to partner with ITDA, Uttarakhand to launch this Center of Excellence (CoE), which will help students harness the benefits of IoT to develop and implement innovative applications.”

The fully-equipped CoE will be a state-of-the-art green facility. HPE will provide the standard medical, IT and networking equipment, access to Electronic Medical Record (EMR) 2.0, and data hosting. Additionally, HPE will provide students the training on HPE hardware, operating systems, EMR and medical equipment. The IoT CoE will be run and managed by ITDA.

HPE has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote the deployment and adoption of technologies such as IoT to advance the way people live and work.

In 2019, HPE partnered with Agastya International Foundation to set up a CoE in Gudipalli, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh to skill students in IoT-based agriculture and also support local farmers to help them achieve higher food production from finite land resources. This CoE has generated significant benefits for local farmers by enabling them to increase crop yields, nutritional value, and revenue from their produce by applying technology.

Additionally, to offer cutting-edge IoT solutions to customers and partners from across industries, last year HPE had launched a Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Bengaluru. This CEC also demonstrates proof of concepts using IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies which can propel the growth of local economies.

