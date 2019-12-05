HPE launches Next-Generation as-a-Service platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the next major milestone in its strategy to deliver its entire edge-to-cloud portfolio as-a-Service, with the launch of HPE GreenLake Central, an advanced software platform that provides customers with a consistent cloud experience for all their applications and data, through an operational console that runs, manages and optimizes their entire hybrid IT estate. HPE unveiled HPE GreenLake Central today in a keynote address by Antonio Neri, President and CEO, at HPE Discover More Munich.

Building on the tremendous momentum of HPE GreenLake, HPE’s market-leading IT as-a-Service offering, HPE GreenLake Central gives customers a simple, unified, digital experience across public and private clouds, the data center and edge workloads. This platform accelerates business outcomes for customers by lowering costs and risks and providing greater choice and control.

Despite the promise of the cloud to speed delivery of new applications, organizations’ digital transformation efforts have become more complex, costly, and slow-moving. To add to these challenges, the vast majority of today’s applications and data remain in the data center, and are growing exponentially at the edge. As a result, organizations have been dealing with a siloed, inconsistent experience across their hybrid estate, and lack control and visibility into the costs and risks across their enterprise.

HPE GreenLake Central allows customers to break through these challenges by delivering a single, integrated management control plane for their entire hybrid IT estate, and one operational console from which to direct and drive their digital transformation initiatives – all delivered as-a-Service. The platform gives customers the freedom to choose which tools they want to use to build applications, where and how to place their workloads and data, and only pay for what they consume.

HPE GreenLake Central provides powerful capabilities and benefits that allow each role in an organization to achieve better business outcomes:

· CIO – regains control of their organization’s hybrid IT estate through a unified dashboard and operational console that positions them as service brokers to the rest of the business. CIOs can monitor and take action on a range of KPIs, including security, capacity, cost, compliance, and resource utilization. HPE GreenLake Central brings the self-service experience to the on-premises environment, and gives CIOs unmatched visibility and control, so they can focus on innovation and strategy, and transition from reacting to running hybrid IT

· Developers – gain access to a simple “point, click, get” pay-per-use platform that allows developers to write, release, and deploy code quickly, without having to worry about underlying infrastructure. Developers can access a wide array of tools and services from HPE and partners through a marketplace, giving them one “workbench” from which to design and create applications at high speed

· CFO – obtains a real-time view of technology spend across the hybrid IT estate, to understand spend by users, teams, and business units, and within public and private cloud, data center and edge environments. HPE GreenLake Central provides finance with unprecedented visibility to control costs and ensure projects remain on budget

· Legal, compliance, and security – gains a single, integrated view into the governance and security status of an organization’s hybrid IT estate. Users can identify risks through a KPI dashboard and take action by leveraging over 1,000 controls to ensure compliance with company and industry regulations. Risks and failures are easy to identify and address, and comprehensive reports offer significant reduction in the time it takes to perform audits.

“HPE GreenLake Central is a transformative platform that changes the game in hybrid IT,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE, adding, “With this offering, every user in a company gains access to a unique console from which to run their organization and achieve powerful business outcomes. Now the CIO can operate as a strategic service broker, and everyone benefits from a consistent cloud experience, resulting in lower costs and risks, and greater choice, control, simplicity, and speed.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]