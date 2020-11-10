HPE selects 8 Indian startups as part of the HPE Digital Catalyst Program

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that it has selected eight startups for the HPE Digital Catalyst Program. This initiative is designed to identify, support, co-innovate and go to market with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Launched in August 2020, the HPE Digital Catalyst Program received applications from over 60 startups from India and globally. A majority of these startups work in artificial intelligence (AI), followed by intelligent edge, development, security and operations (DevSecOps), and cybersecurity. Additionally, most of the applications were from startups based in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

As part of this program, HPE shortlisted 20 applications and amongst them selected the following eight enterprise-focused, growth stage startups.

· Tookitaki’s Anti Money Laundering platform helps FSI’s with regulatory compliance

· techforce.ai, helps customers augment their human workforce with an elastic e-workforce

· Qualitas Technologies, automates visual processes like defect detection in manufacturing

· picoNETS, Deep Edge CDN helps telcos, enterprises, and media companies deliver superior internet experience

· Lucideus Technologies Private Limited, a pioneer in cybersecurity and digital business risk quantification

· InstaSafe’s zero trust solutions simplify enterprise security

· IndiQus Technologies, helps telcos and ISVs monetize spare IT infra assets by becoming CSPs

· Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc, a testing automation platform for the QA Industry

“We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response to the HPE Digital Catalyst Program and congratulate the eight selected startups,” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We look forward to working closely with this cohort of startups to jointly build innovative enterprise grade solutions for our customers.”

HPE will work with these eight selected startups along the following three tracks:

a. Technology – to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements

b. Go-to-market (GTM) – to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitization challenges of enterprise customers

c. Investment – to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through the Hewlett Packard Pathfinder program.

Additionally, these startups will be mentored by HPE’s distinguished technologists from the India R&D team and sales leaders. HPE has engaged LetsVenture as ecosystem partner to connect with relevant B2B startups and other ecosystem constituents for the HPE Digital Catalyst Program.

