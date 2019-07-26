HPE to have high-tech extension to its Mahadevpura Campus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has held its ground breaking ceremony for a high-tech extension to its Mahadevapura Campus in the presence of Shri. Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries.

Once ready, this 850,00 sft facility with ground plus eleven floors will be able to house more than 9,000 employees with state-of-the-art R&D facilities. The 1.3 mn sq. ft. campus will feature a state-of-the-art workplace, powered by HPE technologies, designed to enhance the employee, customer and partner experience and foster a culture of innovation. The campus will support a broad range of functions including R&D, engineering services, finance, and sales. HPE also plans to commence manufacturing in India. The company is scheduled to start manufacturing Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and IoT solutions in India before the end of 2019.

Shri. Gaurav Gupta said, “I congratulate HPE on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony, which is a mark of the US$ 500 million investment that HPE has planned in India over the next five years. This event further emphasizes the importance of Bengaluru as a technology hub and is a testament to this city being an innovation hub of the world. It is indeed encouraging that HPE is expanding its facility here in Bengaluru. In fact, 48 percent of the total MNC R&D workforce in India works in the 450+ R&D centres in Bengaluru. The unique mix of rich technology talent, the vibrant start-up ecosystem and the cutting-edge R&D happening here is bringing all global tech leaders to the city. By some estimates, Bengaluru is set to overtake Silicon Valley in terms of

tech-talent by 2020. The Government sees its role as a catalyst in the development of industry and has many policies to that effect across all sectors. We will extend all possible support to HPE and also to all other enterprises that have set up shop in Bengaluru.”

HPE plans to increase its workforce in India by 20 percent over the next three to five years. Additionally, HPE will hire new engineering talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as AI and networking.

