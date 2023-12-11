HR Tech Start-up InCruiter partners with Peoplefy to enhance hiring processes

To revolutionise the human resource management process, InCruiter, a start-up in the HR tech industry has announced its partnership with Peoplefy, one of the top RPO firms in India. By offering Peoplefy end-to-end assistance, InCruiter steers and builds a bridge for streamlined and effective hiring procedures.

This partnership marks a strategic alliance poised towards implementing transformative talent acquisition strategies and breaking the set norms in the HR tech domain. It has improved conversion rates; and enhanced shortlisting precision and efficacy in the recruitment process. Incruiter has conducted over 2000 interviews for Peoplefy and introduced a radical system, “Fastracking” which effortlessly integrates with Peoplefy’s interview procedures making sure the process is more proficient.

It is a significant moment in the HR Technology industry, as it promises to bring unrivaled innovation and efficiency to hiring processes. Anil Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of InCruiter expressed his excitement, stating: “We are proud to collaborate with Peoplefy and are excited to break the set standards in HR tech. We plan to achieve more together. The positive results our collaboration has yielded is a milestone in the direction of excellence and innovation.”

With the success of Peoplefy, InCruiter plans to launch its flagship product internationally in Dubai and the United States, taking a step towards global prominence. InCruiter planning to stay at the helm of tech innovation in the HR tech industry introduced an innovative AI Video Interview Software engineered to quadruple the speed of the candidate screening process at 80% less cost. Additionally, InCruiter’s innovative selection process incorporates tracking for proxy interviews, and an inbuilt code compiler, ensuring a rigorous and foolproof candidate selection.

Rajesh Bharatiya, CEO at Peoplefy, said “With over 3 decades of cumulative expertise in niche talent acquisition, RPO, and recruitment services, we have designed one of the industry’s most robust and cutting-edge recruitment processes. Our partnership with InCruiter marks a vital step in implementing transformative talent acquisition strategies. By harnessing the advancements in technology and innovation, we aim to redefine the hiring process, ultimately shaping a more innovative future. We eagerly anticipate the growth this partnership will facilitate, aspiring to deliver substantial value to our clients.”

Reporting an impressive fivefold financial growth last year, Incruiter boasts a diverse clientele exceeding 250, including esteemed names such as UST, Xebia, and Practo highlighting its broad appeal and industry recognition.