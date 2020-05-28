Express Computer


Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in the 2nd week of June in India

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology is soon going to launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India.

Amazfit T-Rex launched in CES 2020, and it has marked its name in some of the notable global publications under “the best smart wearable category & major highlights to watch at CES 2020”. The T-Rex has received great recognition from its global launch. After a long wait, Huami is all set to launch Amazfit T-Rex in India in early June 2020.

The Amazfit T-Rex has passed 12 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Another distinct feature the T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt, and other challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature change from -40 to 70℃.

The smartwatch is packed with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360×360 pixels) capable of displaying 16.7 million colors with superb clarity. It features 20hrs GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker™ PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker, and a sleep monitoring sensor, all providing detailed data to enable you to best reach your fitness goals. Amazfit T-Rex delivers an impressive 20-day battery life.


