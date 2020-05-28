Secureye launches MediSec range of products to ensure safer workplaces amid Covid-19

Read Article

Secureye, a leading security products brand, has launched a new range of medical equipments and kits named MediSec, which provides COVID-19 protection devices and solutions. With the global pandemic affecting people across the world, the demand for virus detection and protection systems are on the rise. To enable corporate houses with the contactless screening of employees, Secureye’s MediSec offers a wide range of solutions, including disposable PPE Kits, contactless thermal scanner, multi-functional UV steriliser box, K N95 masks, gloves, goggles, infrared thermometer, and more.



Secureye Director Manish Agarwal said, “The launch of MediSec is yet another step by Secureye to provide valuable solutions at the right time. We are well equipped to cater to the high market demands for all kinds of virus detection and prevention solutions. Secureye stands apart in the industry for its quality products at reasonable prices, and MediSec will follow suit.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 has redefined everything our professional, personal, and public lives. Hygiene and sanitation have become a non-negotiable aspect, especially at workplaces. Understanding the need of the hour and basis the feedback from existing customers, Secureye was quick to undertake production and distribution of the solutions that meet the demand. Earlier, the per day demand for IR Thermometer touched 10,000 and 2,00,000 for masks. Market experts believe that the demand for such products will continue to be on the higher side and more industry players will mushroom.

MediSec is a one-stop destination for all kinds of modern office equipment required to set up futuristic workplaces. Individual consumers too can avail the devices and solutions to promote a safe environment at home. MediSec products are developed with premium material that meets the customer expectations, in terms of quality, ease of use, and durability. Along with protection gears, the range also includes Thermal Monitoring Products like thermal cameras, face detection with mask detection cameras, and a rapid temperature measurement system.

