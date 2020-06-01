Huawei unveils smart office product for remote collaboration

Read Article

Huawei launched its next-generation IdeaHub series intelligent endpoint for all-scenario smart office ecosystem, which aims to improve efficiency for enterprises, especially remote collaboration during social distancing.

Huawei IdeaHub is a brand new productivity tool Huawei developed to create all-scenario smart office in this Cloud era. This intelligent endpoint integrates multiple functions, including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing, and built-in HD AppGallery.

It can be installed on a mobile stand or a wall in a variety of environments, including enterprise conference rooms, open office, and even home office rooms. Its excellent performance and flexible deployment provide an intelligent office and team collaboration for every working space.

Similar products and solutions have been utilized in scenarios such as remote conferencing and telemedicine, in order to facilitate communication and collaboration during the pandemic, and to protect frontline staff from being exposed to risks.

Huawei IdeaHub debuts multiple cutting-edge technologies of the industry, such as intelligent display, intelligent handwriting recognition, acoustic baffle, and speaker tracking. It supports both cloud-based and on-premises meeting capability. In addition, it has built-in AppGallery.

The new products provide a wide range of benefits. First, the technologies enable cross-region and cross-enterprise communication and collaboration. Second, they aggregate massive enterprise office and production applications. Third, they create collaborative offices, R&D, and production. Finally, they support low-cost and zero-threshold deployment and use.

Pan Yong, vice president of Huawei Intelligent Vision and Intelligent Collaboration Technical Sales Department, released the company’s all-scenario smart office strategy:

1+3+X, provide enterprise users the new productivity tool in cloud era, Device-cloud synergy, enables all-scenario smart office

1 indicates the office digitization and enterprise reconstruction based on Huawei Cloud Meeting service, an intelligent work platform provided by Huawei Cloud.

3 refers to three types of intelligent collaboration endpoints. The first type is the video conferencing endpoints. It has ranked No. 1 in the Chinese market for seven consecutive years and Huawei is also the mainstream player in Asia Pacific. The second is the newly released IdeaHub series, which is designed for team collaboration. The third is the Intelligent Desktop series, which will be available in coming months.

X represents open cooperation and ecosystem construction for both software and hardware. Huawei is working with ecosystem partners to provide industrial services for enterprise users.

