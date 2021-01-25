i2e1 unveils India’s first Public Data Office

Read Article

Delhi based startup i2e1 (Information to everyone), announced the launch of the industry-first Public Data Office (PDO), with a vision to bolster the Government of India’s PM-WANI initiative.

Keeping in mind the model of PCO (Public Communication Office) booths across India, PDOs are designed with a similar business model. These internet booths will establish, maintain and operate Wi-Fi Access Points and deliver broadband services to subscribers. With no registration required, users will avail free internet access which in turn will result in employment opportunities and empower the government’s Digital Bharat dream.

Creating history and piloting the PM-WANI initiative, this internet solutions startup has set up India’s first-of-its-kind PDO in Kusumpur Pahadi, a low income neighborhood in South Delhi. With this establishment, the resident of the area can access 50 mbps high speed and unlimited internet at just INR 5 per day. Given today’s internet dominated world, this new internet solution will enable e-users to uplift their standards of living, helping them enhance their skills and knowledge. With i2e1’s PDO, children will be able learn through online classes and entertaining content will be available to families in just a click of a button. Inaugurated at BABA General Store, the PDO is now running at this grocery store run by local millennial Kishan. His earning of INR 500 in the first day itself, is a testimony to the success of the PM-WANI policy.

Commenting on the launch, Satyam Darmora, Founder, i2e1 said, “With the government’s PM-WANI initiative, India is set to experience a new revolution in the internet delivery space. Today, the disruptions caused by the internet has led to a massive paradigm shift, where this solution is now seen as a new-age public good as fundamental as air and water. With more and more individuals depending on up to 10GB data per day for being productive, the need for internet access is increasing every day; a need which is as fundamental as air and water. Ensuring this data to all sections of society will result in an equitable growth and would be the stepping stone for the realization of the 5 trillion dollar economy target for our country. We are delighted to present India with the first-ever PDO and want to sincerely thank all DoT officials, TRAI, IIT Delhi for making this a reality for i2e1.”

