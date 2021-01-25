Express Computer


Gaining New Insights into the Data Movement – with Modern Network and Edge

Live Virtual Roundtable | Fri, 22 January 2021 | 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM IST - 90 Min

By Forcepoint
In this video:
+ V. Ranganath, Addl. CPFC (CSD), EPF India
+ Bholeshwar Verma, IT & Security Manager, Chattisgarh Power Corporation
+ Santadyuti Samanta, Head IT, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited
+ CH A S Murty, Associate Director, CDAC
+ Arup Ratan Pal, Chief General Manager – IT, GRSE
+ Anil Kumar Gupta, ED – IT Services, IFFCO Fertilizers
+ N. Raman, Group GM – CISO, ONGC
+ Brijesh Miglani, Technical Head (North & East Region), Forcepoint
+ Jaspreet Kaur, Regional Sales Manager, Forcepoint


Forcepoint
