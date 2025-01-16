IBM and L’Oréal to build first AI model to advance the creation of sustainable cosmetics

IBM and L’Oréal announced a collaboration to leverage IBM’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology and expertise to uncover new insights in cosmetic formulation data, facilitating L’Oréal’s use of sustainable raw materials, for energy and material waste reductions. This unique effort will develop a custom AI foundation model engineered to significantly increase the ability of L’Oréal Research & Innovation teams to reach extra performance and consumer satisfaction in every cosmetic category and every region of the world. The formulation foundation model is believed to be a first-of-its-kind in the industry, redefining AI innovation at the intersection of beauty, chemistry and technology.

The collaboration combines L’Oréal’s unparalleled expertise in cosmetic science with IBM’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies for scientific discoveries, to unlock a future where science and technology can inform or help prioritise solutions that are both ecologically responsible and innovative. To preserve Earth’s natural resources, it is critical to explore renewable, sustainably sourced raw materials when developing consumer products. This effort will contribute to helping L’Oréal meet its L’Oréal for the Future’s target of sourcing most of its product formulas based on bio-sourced materials and/or the circular economy by 2030.

“As part of our Digital Transformation Program, this partnership will extend the speed and scale of our innovation and reformulation pipeline, with products always reaching higher standards of inclusivity, sustainability, and personalisation”, declares Stéphane Ortiz, Head of Innovation Métiers & Product Development – L’Oréal Research & Innovation.

“Building on years of unique Beauty science expertise and of data structuring, this major alliance with IBM is opening a new exciting era for our innovation and development process”, said Matthieu Cassier, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer – L’Oréal Research & Innovation.

“This collaboration is a truly impactful application of generative AI, leveraging the power of technology and expertise for the good of the planet”, said Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow, Vice President Europe and Africa and Director IBM Research Zurich. “At IBM, we believe in the power of purpose-built, customised AI to help transform businesses. Using IBM’s latest AI technology, L’Oréal will be able to derive meaningful insights from their rich formula and product data to create a tailored AI model to help achieve their operational goals and continue creating high quality and sustainable products.”

“This alliance between highly specialised expertise in artificial intelligence and cosmetics seeks to revolutionise cosmetic formulation. It embodies the spirit of AI-augmented research, emphasising sustainability and diversity”, declares Guilhaume Leroy-Méline, IBM Distinguished Engineer, Business Transformation Services CTO, IBM Consulting France.

The creation of this AI model will use a large number of formulations and component data points to accelerate multiple tasks to be performed by L’Oréal, including the formulation of new products, reformulation of existing cosmetics and optimisation for scale-up production – tools that will better equip L’Oréal’s 4,000 researchers worldwide over the next several years. In addition, IBM Consulting will support L’Oréal in its aim to rethink and redesign the formulation discovery process. Understanding the behaviors of renewable ingredients in cosmetic formulas will help L’Oréal build out more sustainable product lines with greater inclusivity and personalisation for its consumers around the world.

Foundation models are a type of AI model trained on a broad set of unlabeled data, capable of performing various tasks and applying information from one situation to another. These models have significantly advanced the field of natural language processing (NLP) technology over the past several years, and IBM is pioneering applications of foundation models beyond language, in areas such as chemistry, time series and geospatial modalities. IBM’s AI technology has the potential to augment L’Oréal’s creativity in finding new cosmetic formulations to transform the beauty industry. L’Oréal, together with IBM’s expertise and technology, will help to shape a future where innovation meets sustainability, delivering products that will be as unique as the people who use them daily.