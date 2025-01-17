AI meets customer service: WhatsApp’s role in the next era of digital experiences

By Shradha Thapa, Regional Head – OTT India, Infobip

Ranked the most used mobile messenger app globally, WhatsApp boasts 2 billion active monthly users, with India topping the list at 596.6 million[1] as of 2024. Its user-friendly interface and seamless media-sharing capabilities are just a few of the many features resulting in its heightened popularity. Over the years, observing the reach of the messaging app, businesses have entered the chat to connect with their customers, leading to the launch of the WhatsApp Business platform. It is tailored for companies looking to expand audience engagement, increase sales, and improve customer support outcomes.

Customised interactions are key, as users increasingly prefer connecting with brands through their favorite messaging apps. WhatsApp, as the world’s leading channel, plays an essential role in enhancing business-customer interactions. Every day, approximately 175 million[2] people message businesses on WhatsApp, with 40 million users browsing product catalogs each month. The platform boasts an impressive 99% open rate. With its vast global reach and high visibility, WhatsApp allows businesses to amplify the impact of their eCommerce campaigns, transactional messages, and other customer interactions, particularly during festive and shopping seasons.

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the tech world by storm, reshaping industries and revolutionising every facet of modern life. Leveraging AI, brands are setting up chatbots to answer FAQs and reallocate agents’ time to complex queries. These chatbots provide customers with 24/7 support during their purchasing journey. AI is further enabling businesses to send personalised and automated messages for discounts and promotions, helping build customer loyalty.

How is AI driving the future of customer experience on WhatsApp?

AI is becoming a game-changer, reshaping customer service expectations — especially as customers increasingly seek quick, human-like responses from chatbots.

Different levels of AI

AI in customer service can be categorised into five distinct levels, each representing a progressive evolution in capabilities. Level 1 involved self-service solutions for simple queries, where users can access information via FAQs on apps or websites, minimising the need for direct human assistance. Level 2 introduced rule-based chatbots, which manage simple interactions through automation and triggered responses. These chatbots handle routine tasks but are limited in complexity. Level 3 brought AI-powered chatbots equipped with NLP (Natural Language Processing) and machine learning, enabling them to manage more complex customer journeys and seamlessly transfer to human agents when necessary. This phase represents a shift toward personalised, AI-driven interactions that mimic human responses. Level 4 marks the introduction of Generative AI, enabling businesses to transition from reactive to proactive engagement. These AI systems use predictive analytics and data-driven automation to anticipate customer needs, offering preventive solutions and highly personalised conversational experiences.

GenAI-powered conversations

Will generative AI completely replace human agents? Unlikely. Humans will still play a crucial role in training AI, assisting customers, and ensuring responses are accurate, relevant, and reliable. However, there’s no doubt that GenAI significantly speeds up customer service and enhances brand satisfaction. We’re already seeing AI extend across the entire customer journey, not just service and support. The next evolution will be interactive AI, where AI acts as a human-like assistant that fully understands the customer journey, predicts needs, solves problems in real-time, and offers tailored recommendations, delivering the highest level of customer service automation.

Humanised customer experience

While customers are seeking AI-driven customer service, they also desire a more humanised experience. On one side, businesses are building meaningful relationships with their customers, while on the other, customers crave personalised conversations. The potential for AI to enrich and personalise these interactions is immense, setting the stage for a more dynamic and customer-centric landscape. To achieve this, brands must craft AI-driven conversations that feel more human and less robotic. When done right, it keeps customers coming back for more. Some brands are already experimenting with generative AI in various industries like retail, healthcare, tourism, and transportation, delivering more unique and personalised customer experiences.

Conclusion

While advancements in AI will continue to enhance customer experiences, WhatsApp has already introduced several AI-driven features, such as Meta AI, AI characters from Meta, AI image generation, and Meta AI for WhatsApp search. While these tools are currently in their early stages for businesses, WhatsApp is set to expand AI capabilities for businesses. Currently, WhatsApp’s AI tools help businesses create ads for platforms like Instagram or Facebook and ensure they follow up with customers—such as reminding users about abandoned carts or offering discounts for awaited purchases. In conclusion, AI-driven customer service is transforming how customers engage with businesses, and forward-thinking companies are already leveraging these innovations to exceed customer expectations and deliver superior service.