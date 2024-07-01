IBM and the Government of Gujarat sign MoU to establish AI Cluster in GIFT City to drive AI innovation and collaboration  

Express Computer

IBM and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and promote an AI Cluster leveraging IBM’s watsonx to foster innovation and collaboration among financial institutions in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City. As part of this collaboration, financial institutions will gain access to AI Sandbox, assistance in providing proof of concept, AI Literacy programs and Digital Assistant Solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat said, “This MoU with IBM will help Gujarat to lead the country in efforts to adopt AI and drive digital transformation.”

“Using AI for business is a strategic priority for enterprises today to gain competitive advantage through better productivity, innovation and customer experience,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia. “This collaboration is a significant step in our continued association with the Government of Gujarat to accelerate the digital transformation of the state. By establishing this AI cluster, our aim is to make the latest AI solutions easily accessible to the vibrant and growing number of financial institutions in GIFT city,” he added.

As part of this MoU, IBM will provide software technologies and platforms over a cloud environment enabling financial institutions to customise and fine-tune large language AI models in a sandbox environment. IBM will also aim to build a Digital assistant-based solution that facilitates the onboarding and integration of these customised large language models for financial institutions.

Aligned with IBM’s commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million learners in AI by the end of 2026, IBM will develop an AI curriculum for schools and universities across Gujarat. The collaboration also includes literacy programs and certifications for professionals in the state to enhance the skill sets of professionals preparing the state’s talent for the AI-driven future economy.

 

