IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announces new AI, Edge and Cloud Capabilities for clients recovery and transformation

In his keynote presentation at IBM’s Think Digital event, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna urged companies to build resiliency into their businesses and their networks in response to the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19.

“History will look back on this as the moment when the digital transformation of business and society suddenly accelerated,” Krishna said. “This is an opportunity to develop new solutions, new ways of working, and new partnerships that will benefit your company and your customers, not just today, but for years to come.”

IBM’s annual event is taking place on May 5 and 6 online exclusively, connecting clients, partners, and thought leaders around the world.

During the opening keynote, Krishna called the hybrid cloud and AI “the two dominant forces driving digital transformation.” And he announced new offerings to help clients on that path:

A broad range of AI-powered capabilities and services that are designed to help CIOs automate their IT infrastructures to be more resilient to future disruptions and to help reduce costs. A new offering, Watson AIOps, uses AI to self-detect, diagnose, and respond to IT anomalies in real-time. Watson AIOps is built on Red Hat OpenShift to run across hybrid cloud environments and works with collaboration technologies at the center of today’s distributed work environments, such as Slack and Box.

New IBM solutions, services, and partnerships help businesses make the most of the opportunities presented by 5G and edge computing. With new offerings built on Red Hat OpenShift, enterprises can autonomously manage workloads across a massive volume of edge devices. Telecommunications providers can quickly orchestrate virtual and container network functions to help them provide new services today and as 5G adoption expands.

The first Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers who intend to onboard their offerings to IBM’s financial services-ready public cloud. Assima, C3.ai, Finacle, Intellect Design and Thought Machine have committed to delivering their offerings through that platform, giving participating banks an efficient way to ensure they are working with trusted vendors.

“Technology platforms are the basis for competitive advantage in the 21st century,” Krishna added. “They will determine how quickly you can pivot to new market opportunities, how well you serve your clients, how much you can scale, and how fast you can respond to a crisis like the one we’re facing today.”

