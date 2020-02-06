After IBM, LinkedIn To Get A New CEO!

Read Article

After IBM, its Microsoft’s LinkedIn that’s getting a new CEO. Jeff Weiner, who has been leading the company as CEO since the past 11 years, is stepping down on June 1st. He would now be serving as the Executive Chairman.

The current head of the product, Ryan Roslansky, would soon be stepping up to the role of the CEO, and Tomer Cohen would be operating as the head of the product team. One of the major shakeups that happened was that since LinkedIn was being acquired by Microsoft for $26.2 billion in 2016. Experts have said that both these appointments are that of the long-time LinkedIn executives that don’t really fix all that’s broken.

In a blog post, Weiner had mentioned that LinkedIn was his ‘dream job’ and that he is moving on to his next ‘dream job’ as an Executive Chairman.

However, Jeff’s tenure at LinkedIn was followed by a rapid growth at the company, where it had almost doubled down on diversifying its revenues into advertising, alongside subscription to its premium and recruitment business. This would be a major refresh of the company’s mobile effort, along with a number of redesigns and experiments across the main platform to best leverage the position that it holds among its user base.

While some people have loved to poke and lampooned its surprising capability to interfere into one’s connections, however, ultimately it’s a platform that hasn’t really found a strong single competitor.

What’s interesting is to see is if the new leadership would be normal business as usual, or whether the company would strike out and change things. If that happens, how would that be, is to be waited and watched.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]