Special Address by Amit Saxena, Deputy CTO, State Bank of India | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

Key Highlights:

1. The idea behind SBI’s YONO application is to get customers engaged, says Amit Saxena

2. YONO helps in increasing wallet share by revenue generation through convenient customer acquisition and digital cross-selling and up-selling

3. YONO has repositioned SBI’s brand image to a new generation bank, says Amit Saxena

4. YONO facilitates better utilisation of human resource for SBI

5. 4 pillars of YONO: Digital Bank, Financial Super Store, Online Marketplace and End-to-end Digitisation


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

