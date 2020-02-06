Trends in RPA – Learnings and Maturity Cycle by Manish Jain, Partner, KPMG India for Automation Anywhere | BFSI Technology Conclave

Key Highlights:

1. 40 percent of enterprises are expected to create digital workforce using AI and RPA by 2021

2. Financial services sector witnesses the highest implementation of RPA

3. Organisations need to ensure scalability while implementing RPA

4. Holistic integration strategy for emerging technologies is key to maximising benefits

5. Intelligent automation is changing the automation landscape

