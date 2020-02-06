Using RPA for taking efficiency to a new level by Gururaj Rao, VP & CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Group | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. The first step to RPA implementation is a careful selection of processes
2. RPA use cases should include processes that have volume and stability
3. RPA works best on simple business rules
4. There’s a need for governance and rigor for workflow management
5. Challenges to RPA implementation: Unstructured data and execution of complex decisions
